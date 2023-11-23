Girls Aloud hints tour will bring ‘wild things’ but no new music

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Girls Aloud hints tour will bring ‘wild things’ but no new music

By Press Association
Nadine Coyle of female group Girls Aloud (Ian West/PA)
Nadine Coyle of female group Girls Aloud (Ian West/PA)

Girls Aloud have hinted that their first new tour in more than a decade will bring “wild things” – but ruled out new music.

Bandmates Nadine Coyle, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh announced their 2024 arena tour in memory of their late bandmate Sarah Harding on Thursday.

Coyle said the creative director of the Girls Aloud reunion tour has made them do some “really wild things” as she gave hints on what fans can expect before their performance dates kick off next year.

Girls Aloud do Race for Life for Sarah
Girls Aloud band members (left to right) Nicola Roberts, Cheryl and Nadine Coyle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She also told BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show: “We’ve been known for that, like the many tours that we’ve done, where we’ve flown over, landed on another stage and then flown back.

“Or on one of the tours, we got under the B stage and then ran through the arena backwards to get to the dresser. I mean, we really are gluttons for punishment, but we’re all about the entertainment.”

However, during the radio show when the bandmates were asked about the tour bringing new music, they all replied: “No.”

They did not rule out playing Glastonbury, which has not revealed its line-up for 2024, saying that Girls Aloud have not been asked by the festival to play dates next year.

Cheryl said that their original crew has returned to help them with the tour, which will kick off on May 18 in Dublin.

She added this was “wonderful”, adding: “It’s part of our makeup. It’s part of the magic.”

The group formed in 2002 on reality show Popstars: The Rivals and went on to achieve four UK number one singles and a Brit award for The Promise.

They reunited with new music for their 10th anniversary in 2012 – while a second reunion was planned for their 20th anniversary when Harding was diagnosed with cancer.

Celebrity Big Brother Final 2017
Sarah Harding (Ian West/PA)

Harding died aged 39 in September 2021.

Coyle said the the late singer “had so much to say” before adding: “You have that huge massive element of her not being here.”

Cheryl said that the tour was “never going to be the same” without Harding and called her loss “heartbreaking”.

She also said: “We’re (going to) do our very best to keep it magical and keep her magic alive.

“(She is) very much a part of the show… she was part of our make-up for 20 years and that’s not going anywhere. She’ll be there in spirit on the stage. We’re going to celebrate her.”

Royal visit to Tyne and Wear
Cheryl said it has been ‘heartbreaking’ without Sarah Harding (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Cheryl said being able to raise money for breast cancer charities was also a “very proud” moment for the band.

Last year they hosted a charity gala to raise funds for the Christie NHS Foundation Trust and Cancer Research UK as part of the Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal, and a 5k charity run, titled Race For Life For Sarah.

Girls Aloud will play major UK cities including London, Edinburgh and Cardiff before ending their run of dates at the Liverpool M&S Bank Arena on June 29.

A pre-sale will begin on November 29 at 9am with the general sale on December 1 at the same time.