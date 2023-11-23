Liam Gallagher and Fred Again among Reading and Leeds 2024 headliners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liam Gallagher and Fred Again among Reading and Leeds 2024 headliners

By Press Association
Liam Gallagher will headline the festival (Aaron Chown/PA)
Liam Gallagher will headline the festival (Aaron Chown/PA)

Liam Gallagher, Fred Again and Lana Del Rey are among the artists set to headline Reading and Leeds Festivals 2024, it has been announced.

At the sister festivals, Britpop star Gallagher, 51, will mark the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ debut album Definitely Maybe by performing the record in full.

Indie rock band Catfish And The Bottlemen, American pop-punk outfit Blink-182 and Scottish singer Gerry Cinnamon will also top the bill for 2024.

Among the other acts announced on Thursday are Mercury Prize nominee Raye, American DJ Skrillex, band Spiritbox and rapper Digga D.

Mercury Prize nominee producer and DJ Fred Again said this will be “the only UK festival I’m playing next year and is the first festival I ever went to”.

Del Rey, who will headline for the first time, and Blink-182, who are returning to the festivals for the first time in a decade, will also not play any other UK festivals next year.

Gallagher’s headline set will see him return to the music festivals following performances in 2017 and headline sets in 2021.

Speaking about the announcement, Gallagher, who will perform his solo work alongside Oasis’ greatest hits, said: “I’m gonna be playing Reading & Leeds, the most RnR (Rock n’ Roll) festivals we have left in the UK. Be there or be square LGx”

Also making a return are bands including Catfish And The Bottlemen, who last performed in 2021.

Melvin Benn, managing director of promoter Festival Republic, said: “We are thrilled to announce the first wave of artists for Reading and Leeds 2024.

Glastonbury Festival 2014 – Day 2
Lana Del Rey on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival in 2014 (Yui Mok/PA)

“I am very proud that the biggest artists in the world choose to play Reading and Leeds and to have three incredible UK festival exclusives – the electrifying Fred again, a true generational talent Lana Del Ray and the legendary Blink-182.

“The iconic Liam Gallagher will return to play an all-time classic album Definitely Maybe which will be a special moment indeed.

“We pride ourselves on nurturing artists from the early stages in their career, so to see acts like Catfish And The Bottlemen rising through the festival to headline for the second time is very rewarding.

“2023 was a hugely successful year for attendance and sensational audience feedback, and we are eager to build upon this success even further at the UK’s biggest and best music festival.”

Tickets for the three-day event, taking place between August 21 and 25, will go on general sale next Thursday.

Tickets for existing Barclaycard and Three customers will go on pre-sale at 8.30am on Tuesday November 28, and weekend and day tickets go on general sale at 8.30am on Thursday November 30 on the respective Reading and Leeds ticketing websites.