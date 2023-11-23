Ozzy Osbourne and Lewis Capaldi among winners at Rolling Stone UK Awards 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ozzy Osbourne and Lewis Capaldi among winners at Rolling Stone UK Awards 2023

By Press Association
Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne has won the icon award at the Rolling Stone UK awards 2023 (David Davies/PA)
Ozzy Osbourne and Lewis Capaldi are among a slew of artists who have received gongs at the inaugural annual Rolling Stone UK Awards 2023.

The ceremony, which was held at London’s Camden Roundhouse and hosted by comedy actor Munya Chawawa, saw performances from the likes of former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson, rock band The Last Dinner Party and singer Kenya Grace.

Black Sabbath frontman Osbourne, 74, was awarded the icon gong, which was presented by singer Yungblud and accepted by the rocker’s wife, former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne – who introduced a video message from her husband.

Rolling Stone UK Awards
Billy Porter attending the inaugural Rolling Stone UK Awards at the Roundhouse, London (Ian West/PA)

Scottish artist Capaldi, 27, won the gamechanger award, almost five months after his announcement that he would be taking a break from music due to the impact of his Tourette’s.

Rolling Stone UK was set up in 2021, last year’s ceremony was held online, and the publications first in-person awards ceremony, held on Thursday, celebrated impactful artists from across the music, film and television industry.

Sci-fi series Doctor Who won the television award, which was accepted by David Tennant – who stars in three new, special episodes of the long-running BBC show celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Rolling Stone UK Awards
Jessie Ware attending the inaugural Rolling Stone UK Awards at the Roundhouse, London (Ian West/PA)

Elsewhere, English singer Jessie Ware – who released album That! Feels Good! this year – was handed the artist award while Get Out actor Daniel Kaluuya received the film award for his work co-writing and co-directing dystopian drama The Kitchen.

A slew of music artists were recognised, including English singer Maisie Peters, who won the breakthrough act award and electronic duo The Chemical Brothers, who took home the album award for their record For That Beautiful Feeling, released in September.

The rising star award was handed to The Last Dinner Party, and the song of the year award was given to PinkPantheress for Boy’s A Liar Pt 2 with Ice Spice.

Rolling Stone UK Awards
The Last Dinner Party attending the inaugural Rolling Stone UK Awards at the Roundhouse, London (Ian West/PA)

Rapper Digga D won the trailblazer award and Yungblud was given the live act gong.

Other awards included the record label award and festival award, which was handed to Download.

In its first two years, Rolling Stone UK has featured the likes of Sam Fender, Adele, Florence And The Machine, The 1975 and Harry Styles on its pages.

The Rolling Stone UK December/January issue is available digitally at 11pm on November 23 2023 and in newsagents from Friday.