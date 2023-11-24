Sharon Osbourne says Ozzy does not like her use of Ozempic and is ‘scared’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Sharon Osbourne says Ozzy does not like her use of Ozempic and is ‘scared’

By Press Association
Sharon Osbourne said on ITV’s Good Morning Britain that her husband Ozzy feels ‘scared’ for her (Ian West/PA)
Sharon Osbourne said on ITV’s Good Morning Britain that her husband Ozzy feels ‘scared’ for her (Ian West/PA)

Sharon Osbourne has said that her husband and Black Sabbath star Ozzy “doesn’t like” her use of Ozempic and feels “scared” for her.

The former X Factor judge, 71, has been using the injections that help manage blood glucose levels in order to lose weight and said that she could now do with “putting on a few pounds”.

Speaking on her decision to use the weight loss jab, she told Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway on ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I was just fed up of going back and forth with my weight, constantly like this.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Olympic Torch Concert
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne on stage at the Olympic Torch Concert in The Mall, central London (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

“And I just thought, I’ve tried everything – everything I’ve tried. And so, I thought well, might as well try it (Ozempic) and I did.”

Speaking on whether she is happy with her weight loss, she said: “I could do with putting on a few pounds, but at this point, the way my body is, it’s not listening. It’s staying where it is.”

Asked what Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy thinks of her weight loss and use of the drug, she added: “He doesn’t like it.”

She went on: “And he’s scared. He thinks that something’s going to happen to me. (He thinks) ‘This is it. There’s nothing’s perfect. If you’ve got skinny, then something else is gonna happen.’”

Sharon spoke about her own concerns when it comes to using Ozempic and said it should be kept out of the reach of young people.

“Well, my only fear. I mean, look, it does what it says on the packet,” she said.

“It absolutely does… I don’t think it’s for teenagers at all. I’m scared for like 16 to 20 year olds, because it’s easy to say, ‘This is it, I can eat what I want. I keep taking this injection and I’m like this.’

“And I just think it needs to be in the hands of older people that totally understand there could be side effects to this.”

The mother-of-three also offered an update on her husband’s health, after the 74-year-old had to stop touring earlier in the year following extensive spinal surgery.

Ozzy had a fall at home in 2019 which aggravated injuries from a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003 and Sharon said that he has faced “five years of nightmares and operations”.

In 2020, Ozzy revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and he cancelled his North American tour at the time due to undergoing medical treatment.

Royalty – Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee
Ozzy Osbourne on stage in the gardens of Buckingham Palace to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“I do not know how he has stood for it, you know?,” Sharon said on GMB.

“But he’s good. No more operations. They’re all done. He’s looking forward to coming back (to the UK).

“But he is the one that has been here the least of the whole family.”

Sharon, who will be embarking on her Cut The Crap tour early next year, will be relocating to the UK with Ozzy after more than two decades in Los Angeles, which is where the family filmed American reality show The Osbournes.

On Thursday, Ozzy, who came out with album Patient Number 9 last year, received the icon gong at the Rolling Stone UK Awards inaugural in-person ceremony held at London’s Camden Roundhouse.