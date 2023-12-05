Robbie Williams will return to BST Hyde Park to headline next summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robbie Williams will return to BST Hyde Park to headline next summer

By Press Association
Robbie Williams will headline BST Hyde Park festival in 2024 (Joe Giddens/PA)
Robbie Williams will headline British Summer Time (BST) festival in 2024, it has been announced.

The British pop star, who headlined in 2019 with an array of hits from his two decades-long back catalogue as a solo artist, will return to London’s Hyde Park on Saturday July 6.

He joins previously announced headliner Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, who will take to the stage on July 5.

Robbie Williams
“It’s an honour to be back here to headline BST Hyde Park,” the 49-year-old said.

“I can’t wait to see you all there!”

It comes after the former Take That star finished his most recent XXV tour dates in Australia and New Zealand, having celebrated 25 years of hits on tour dates across the UK and Ireland in October.

On the opening night of his Australia tour, a fan aged in her 70s died after she attempted to step over seating rows at the end of Williams’ concert, lost her footing and fell from the upper level of the stadium.

His performance will come five years after he last headlined BST festival in 2019, joined onstage by his father and his former X Factor mentees and “new mates” the LMA choir after he become a co-owner.

The entertainer, known for songs that include Rock DJ and Angels, recently starred in a self-titled Netflix documentary which looks back at footage from his touring days with Take That and after he left the group.

Williams left Take That in 1995 in the middle of their Nobody Else world tour.

The group, which now comprises members Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, headlined BST festival in 2023 bringing on stage Eurovision winner Lulu Kennedy-Cairns and Britain’s Got Talent star Calum Scott.

Tickets go on sale on Friday December 8 at 10am.