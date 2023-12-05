Tyra Banks turns 50: So many fear getting older but my mind is fiercer than ever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Tyra Banks turns 50: So many fear getting older but my mind is fiercer than ever

By Press Association
Tyra Banks turns 50: ‘So many fear getting older but my mind is fiercer than ever’ (Anthony Harvey/PA)
Tyra Banks turns 50: 'So many fear getting older but my mind is fiercer than ever' (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Tyra Banks said she considers turning 50 a “blessing” as she is wiser and her mind is “fiercer than ever”.

The US model and TV presenter, who created the reality show America’s Next Top Model in 2003 with iterations across the world, said “I can’t believe I’ve been on this earth that many years” when talking about her birthday.

“So many fear getting older,” she said in a post on Instagram.

“That’s understandable. Things just aren’t the same anymore. Our bodies. Our energy. Our minds.

“But I gotta say, my mind is FIERCER THAN EVER. Wise, baby. But still… I think we have to look at aging and these big milestone years like, ‘I GET to be that age’. A Blessing.

“If you’re younger than me, I HOPE you get to reach my age and BEYOND. Because it feels damn good.”

Banks said what “doesn’t feel so good” is the sciatica she is experiencing after falling in a scene while filming comedy Life-Size 2.

She continued: “Wise words from Auntie TyTy: You don’t have to stay stuck. You can start off doing one thing, and as the years go by, you switch that ish up.

Tyra Banks Cannes
Tyra Banks turns 50 (Toby Melville/PA)

“I started in the fashion world and did the whole magazine covers, catwalks and couture thing and more but I have pivoted, baby. Again. You can too. Can’t stop. Won’t stop. You hear me?!”

Banks said she has been putting in “hard work” seven days a week on her ice-cream venture titled SMiZE & DREAM and is celebrating her birthday with new graphic art for the company.

“Y’all may not know this, but I can write – scripts, essays, fiction – and I’m damn good at it. (When you’re 50, you can brag about yourself!)

“And now, I’m co-writing a SMiZE & DREAM graphic novel that’s all about age and dreams and yep, lotsa yummy ice cream.

“It’s called THE HOUSE OF SMiZE.”

Tyra Banks – Triology Fashion
Supermodel Tyra Banks was an original Victoria’s Secret Angel (Paul Faith/PA)

Smize is Banks’ famous expression for models smiling with their mouths and eyes.

Banks encouraged her seven million Instagram followers to “dream really big” as 2024 is “around the corner”.

The 50-year-old, who was an original Victoria’s Secret Angel in 1997, is a two-time Emmy award winning presenter for The Tyra Banks Show which ran from 2005 to 2010.

She has also had stints hosting America’s Got Talent and Dancing With The Stars.