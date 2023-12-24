Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa among stars to share holiday messages on Christmas Eve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa among stars to share holiday messages on Christmas Eve

By Press Association
Ed Sheeran has shared a holiday message ahead of Christmas Day (Jonathan Hordle/PA)


Ed Sheeran, Kris Jenner and Dua Lipa are among the host of famous faces who have shared holiday messages before Christmas Day.

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, singers Rochelle and Marvin Humes and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham also posted photos of their families getting into the festive spirit on Christmas Eve.

Singer-songwriter Sheeran shared a video of him playing guitar and signing his track Merry Christmas to his fans on Instagram, captioning the post: “Merry Christmas everyone, thank you for everything this year xx”

Reality star Jenner posted a series of throwback photos to her page which featured her famous daughters wearing different matching outfits from past Christmases to mark the occasion, writing alongside it: “Merry Christmas everyone”.

Among the pictures, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian could be seen in co-ordinated black and white checked dresses with large red bows while another saw Kylie and Kendall Jenner in matching red trousers and hooded jackets.

Pop star Lipa sent a message of “love light health and happiness for the year ahead” to her followers.

Alongside a photo of her stretching in bed with an ornately decorated wall behind her, she wrote: “Happy Holidays from me to youuuuu”.

Hague posted two similar photos of her and her fiance Fury wearing festive pyjamas as they kissed on their sofa from this year and last Christmas.

However, in the most recent picture boxer Fury can be seen cradling their daughter Bambi, who they welcomed this year.

Hague captioned the post “365 days later” to highlight the new addition to their family.

In a joint post, Rochelle and Marvin Humes shared a carousel of photos of their three children donning matching green pyjamas with a Santa Claus pattern.

Alongside the images, they wrote: “The magic of Christmas Eve is unmatched”.

Singer-turned-designer Beckham also posted images of her husband David and children meeting a Santa Claus dressed in a bright red suit with white fur trim.

Former England captain David could be seen grinning in a Santa hat with his arm around Father Christmas while their children Harper, Romeo and Cruz also featured in photos with Saint Nick.

Twin brothers Jedward treated their fans to a video of them singing an acoustic rendition of Hallelujah.

As one of the singers played guitar, while dressed in a blue patterned blazer and red shirt, the other waved a sparkler in the background in front of a Christmas tree, while donning a black shirt and purple blazer.

“You’re a Miracle! Hallelujah! Happy Christmas”, they wrote alongside the video.

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman also wished his followers a “Merry Christmas Eve” with a photo of him posing beside a large, brightly-lit Christmas tree with a host of presents lining the base.