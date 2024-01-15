Sharon Osbourne: I had to be a big mouth to get heard within the industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sharon Osbourne: I had to be a big mouth to get heard within the industry

By Press Association
Sharon Osbourne said she developed a ‘big mouth’ character to get herself heard by men in the music industry (PA)
Sharon Osbourne said she developed a “big mouth” character to get herself heard by men in the music industry.

The TV star and talent manager, 71, was a judge on The X Factor for years and was also part of the judging panel of America’s Got Talent for six series.

Appearing on ITV’s Loose Women on Monday, she reflected on her career and where she feels it is now.

She said: “It was a great insight into human nature. You go into meetings now (and) women are in a position of power more than they ever had been, which is fantastic.

“But I think men still think the same thing. They can’t say it anymore because they’ll end up in trouble but they still think the same way.”

On how she navigated this environment, she added: “It was a thing that I had to do to protect myself, by being a big mouth, by being overly vocal to get my point across.

“I became a character that I had redeveloped for myself to keep myself safe.

“Because you can’t go in as a little girl. Men in the industry, well in any industry, they will destroy you. Because they felt, at that point especially, they didn’t want women in power because they thought women weren’t capable.”

Osbourne also admitted occasionally retaliating by sending her children’s faeces to people in the post, which she does not regret “at all”.

Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards 2018 – London
Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon (PA)

In a series of new shows titled Sharon Osbourne: Cut The Crap, she will be opening up about the eventful moments of her life, including her tumultuous marriage to Black Sabbath star Ozzy Osbourne.

She said: “I’m 71, which is old, and I think I’ve lived like three lives, all packed in, and experienced amazing things, terrible things, but I think we all do.

“God doesn’t give with both hands and everything. You have to turn it into an experience and learn from it.”

Osbourne said the audience will be able to ask her “anything” while Jane Moore will also be interviewing her.

The mother-of-three also said her husband Ozzy is “good” after the 75-year-old had to stop touring last year following extensive spinal surgery.

The rocker had a fall at home in 2019 which aggravated injuries from a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003. In 2020, he revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.