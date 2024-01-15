Sharon Osbourne: I had to be a big mouth to get heard within the industry

Sharon Osbourne said she developed a “big mouth” character to get herself heard by men in the music industry.

The TV star and talent manager, 71, was a judge on The X Factor for years and was also part of the judging panel of America’s Got Talent for six series.

Appearing on ITV’s Loose Women on Monday, she reflected on her career and where she feels it is now.

She said: “It was a great insight into human nature. You go into meetings now (and) women are in a position of power more than they ever had been, which is fantastic.

“But I think men still think the same thing. They can’t say it anymore because they’ll end up in trouble but they still think the same way.”

On how she navigated this environment, she added: “It was a thing that I had to do to protect myself, by being a big mouth, by being overly vocal to get my point across.

“I became a character that I had redeveloped for myself to keep myself safe.

“Because you can’t go in as a little girl. Men in the industry, well in any industry, they will destroy you. Because they felt, at that point especially, they didn’t want women in power because they thought women weren’t capable.”

Osbourne also admitted occasionally retaliating by sending her children’s faeces to people in the post, which she does not regret “at all”.

Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon (PA)

In a series of new shows titled Sharon Osbourne: Cut The Crap, she will be opening up about the eventful moments of her life, including her tumultuous marriage to Black Sabbath star Ozzy Osbourne.

She said: “I’m 71, which is old, and I think I’ve lived like three lives, all packed in, and experienced amazing things, terrible things, but I think we all do.

“God doesn’t give with both hands and everything. You have to turn it into an experience and learn from it.”

Osbourne said the audience will be able to ask her “anything” while Jane Moore will also be interviewing her.

The mother-of-three also said her husband Ozzy is “good” after the 75-year-old had to stop touring last year following extensive spinal surgery.

The rocker had a fall at home in 2019 which aggravated injuries from a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003. In 2020, he revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.