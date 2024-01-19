London rappers D-Block Europe beat global stars to claim first number one album

London rap duo D-Block Europe have seen off competition from international artists to claim their first number one album.

The Lewisham collective, composed of Adam “Young Adz” Williams and Ricky “Dirtbike LB” Banton, secured the top spot with their third record Rolling Stone, which features collaborations with global rappers Yxng Bane, Noizy and Kodak Black.

They have narrowly missed the milestone with their previous two studio albums, The Blue Print: Us vs Them and Lap 5, which both peaked at number two.

After establishing themselves within the rap scene, they shot to wider attention with their track Ferrari Horses featuring Raye, which was later remixed by British DJ Casso and retitled Prada.

The song went viral on TikTok last year, reaching number two in the UK charts.

Following hot on their heels this week is London-born, Atlanta-raised 21 Savage, who takes second place with his third album American Dream.

Rock band The Vaccines’ sixth studio album Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations follows behind to claim the third spot.

US singer Noah Kahan holds on to fourth for another week with Stick Season while Canadian star The Weeknd’s greatest hits album The Highlights drops two spots to number five.

In the singles chart, Ariana Grande’s comeback track Yes, And? has narrowly missed out on securing the top spot as Kahan’s Stick Season continues to dominate.

The lead track from his third album is once again the most-streamed track in the UK over the last seven days, accumulating 8.2 million streams, with just 600 chart units separating it from Grande, according to the Official Chart Company.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder On The Dancefloor continues to perform well, taking the third spot this week, following its appearance in the film Saltburn.

The song, which came out in 2001, features toward the end of the film when Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who plays Oliver Quick, is dancing naked around Saltburn manor to the noughties tune.

US rapper Jack Harlow’s Lovin On Me drops one place to number four while rising US singer Teddy Swims climbs one to round off the top five this week.