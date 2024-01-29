Nicki Minaj among Wireless festival’s rap superstar headliners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nicki Minaj among Wireless festival’s rap superstar headliners

By Press Association
Nicki Minaj will headline on the first day of the festival (Doug Peters/PA)
Rap superstars Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, and 21 Savage have been unveiled as the headliners for Wireless festival.

The three-day event in Finsbury Park will also see J Hus, Future, Rema, Sean Paul and Ice Spice take to the stage in July.

Minaj will return to London to headline on Friday, following the release of her chart-topping album Pink Friday 2.

Also on the line-up that day will be Jamaican rapper Sean Paul, behind classic hits such as Get Busy, Temperature and Breathe, as well as trap star Future, who last played at the festival in 2021 when he brought out Drake as a surprise guest.

21 Savage, who was born in London but raised in Atlanta, Georgia, will treat fans to hits from his third solo record American Dream on Saturday night

He said: “I’m so happy to be returning home to the UK and headlining Wireless for the very first time.”

British rapper and Afroswing pioneer J Hus will also perform at the festival that day.

A global star thanks to his blend of UK rap, Afro-beats, dancehall and R&B, he will return home after the release of his third album, Beautiful and Brutal Yard, and hit single Who Told You, featuring Drake.

The festival will close with a performance from Paint The Town Red star Doja Cat, who will also perform a string of shows at the O2 in London in June.

Wireless Festival runs from July 12 to July 14 in Finsbury Park.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on January 31.