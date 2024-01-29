Olivia Rodrigo skateboard among items being auctioned ahead of Grammy Awards

A skateboard used by US singer Olivia Rodrigo for her music video Bad Idea Right? is one of the items being auctioned for charity ahead of this year’s Grammy Awards.

The charity auction is being held at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on February 4, preceding the 66th annual awards ceremony.

More than 50 one-of-a-kind instruments, outfits, personal items and memorabilia from some of the world’s biggest musicians – including Sir Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie – have been donated for the auction.

Olivia Rodrigo’s skateboard from her Bad Idea Right? video (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

Items include Rodrigo’s twice-signed skateboard, which has the word “brutal” on it, and is estimated to fetch between 500 and 700 dollars (£394 to £552).

A Barbie that looks like Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks, with an all-black outfit and a tambourine, is also set for auction.

The Mattel doll, in a case inscribed with the words “Stevie Barbie loves ya!” on the back, is estimated to fetch between 300 and 500 dollars (£236 to £394).

Other items from Nicks’ exclusive collection include an autographed version of her Bella Donna (1981) album and an autographed box set of Stand Back: 1981-2017.

Julien’s Auctions previously announced that an acoustic guitar signed by pop star Taylor Swift, and a grand piano played on stage by late Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie, would be auctioned.

Stevie Nicks Barbie (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

Other items include a stage-worn custom-made catsuit with elbow-length gloves, worn by singer Dua Lipa during her Future Nostalgia tour, which is expected to fetch between 4,000 and 6,000 dollars (£3,154 to £4,732).

Culture Club star Boy George has included a signed grey felt hat with black band which could go for between 800 and 1,200 dollars (£630 to £946).

Singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi has offered several items including his 2018 Takamine EF341SC acoustic guitar, used in the Story Of Love music video, which will fetch an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 dollars (£7,886 to £11,828).

A number of signed records from the likes of Sam Smith, Harry Styles, Foo Fighters, Lady Gaga and Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers are also being auctioned.

Proceeds from the event will benefit leading music charity MusiCares, which “provides a safety net of critical health and welfare services to the music community”.