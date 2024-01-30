Raye confirmed to perform during Brit Awards after history-making nominations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Raye confirmed to perform during Brit Awards after history-making nominations

By Press Association
Raye will perform during the Brit Awards (IBrits/PA)
Raye will perform during the Brit Awards (IBrits/PA)

British singer-songwriter Raye is the second artist confirmed to perform at the Brit Awards.

The announcement comes after the 26-year-old made history as the most nominated artist in one year, earning seven nods including the coveted album of the year prize for her studio debut, My 21st Century Blues.

The London-born star will perform during the ceremony on March 2 at London’s O2 arena, alongside the first confirmed performer, pop star Dua Lipa.

The record of six Brit nominations in any single year was previously held by animated band Gorillaz, singer Craig David and Robbie Williams.

Raye knocked them off the top spot with two nods in the song of the year category for her viral hit, Escapism, featuring US rapper 070 Shake; and dance track, Prada, with Casso and D-Block Europe.

She was also nominated for artist of the year and best new artist, as well as best pop act and best R&B act.

The singer, real name Rachel Keen, delivered a show-stopping performance on the main stage at Glastonbury last summer and received a Mercury Prize nod for her album.

After last year’s award ceremony sparked criticism over a lack of female representation in the gender-neutral British artist category, the Brit Awards increased the number of nominees for the prize this year from five to 10.

Following the move, female artists tip the scale for 2024 with six being recognised including pop stars Dua Lipa and Jessie Ware; newcomer Olivia Dean; Mercury Prize winners Little Simz and Arlo Parks as well as Raye.