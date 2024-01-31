Streaming code to offer UK musicians protections and transparency over royalties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Streaming code to offer UK musicians protections and transparency over royalties

By Press Association
Music lovers at Glastonbury Festival 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)
A new music streaming code will help to ensure UK artists get “protections” and transparency over royalties and licensing.

The UK code of good practice on transparency in music streaming, published by the Intellectual Property Office (IPO), has been signed by 12 music industry bodies, including the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).

The voluntary code commits to improving transparency across the music streaming industry and sets out standards of good practice between labels, distributors, digital service providers (DSPs) and music creators.

Viscount Camrose, Minister for AI and Intellectual Property, said the code shows how the UK is “leading the charge” to ensure creatives “get the protections they deserve when their music is played on streaming platforms”.

British Summer Time festival – London
Crowd watching Sir Elton John perform during the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park in London (Suzan Moore/PA)

Included in the code is guidance that labels and publishers should signpost in a contract or elsewhere how royalties will be calculated, the means by which royalty information will be shared and the frequency with which it will be shared.

It also says they should encourage artists to seek suitable independent legal representation before signing any contract involving the assignment or exclusive licensing of their work.

Clear, timely and accurate royalty accounting information should also be given by labels, publishers distributors, DSPs or collecting societies, to any relevant parties, according to the code.

Another section says that artists should have a contractual right to audit financial information, including royalty accounting, related to the streaming of their music.

The code is a pledge from the music industry to be more transparent and failure to abide by it by the signatories does not constitute a breach of any legislation.

Mr Camrose said: “From The Beatles and The Rolling Stones to Dua Lipa and Little Mix, the UK music scene is the envy of the world.

“In the last decade, the way that we consume our music has changed markedly, and that’s why we’re taking steps to help ensure artists get the royalties and protections they deserve when their music is played on streaming platforms.

“This pioneering code, designed by the music industry with Government backing, has trust at its core.

“I’m delighted to see the UK leading the charge to ensure our peerless creative minds get the protections they deserve, as the way we listen to our favourite tracks continues to evolve”.

Lucy Frazer, Culture Secretary, added: “For decades the UK music industry has projected our soft power to the world. Our home-grown artists make awe-inspiring music that brings in billions of pounds to the economy.

“As technology continues to transform the industry, musicians must be entitled to a clear and simple way of understanding what they can expect to be paid from streaming royalties.

“I welcome the music industry working together on this, and look forward to this code being put into practice.”

The Government established an industry working group, chaired by the IPO, to agree standards and create a code of practice following Parliament’s Culture Media and Sport Committee’s Inquiry into the economics of music streaming.

The code will come into force on July 31 and a formal review of the code, also led by the IPO, will be convened two years after the date it becomes effective to consider its impact and check whether the industry has complied.