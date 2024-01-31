Comic Relief does incredible work for people with disabilities – Rosie Jones

Rosie Jones has praised the “incredible” work of Comic Relief ahead of taking part in a night of live comedy for the charity.

The comedian, who has has ataxic cerebral palsy – which causes slow speech, will be joining the line-up for Comic Relief – Live At The London Palladium.

However, Jones said that she would not be making jokes about Comic Relief co-founder Sir Lenny Henry when joining him for the event next month.

The stand-up evening also includes This Way Up actress Aisling Bea, The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett, and The Great British Sewing Bee host Sara Pascoe.

TV Personality and comedian, Rosie Jones supports Red Nose Day 2024 (Rebecca Naen/Comic Relief)

Jones told the PA news agency: “Comic Relief is something which is pretty close to my heart and away from being a comedian, I am also a woman with cerebral palsy.

“I was a child with disabilities and just seeing what Comic Relief has done for decades when it comes to people with disabilities and what they need all around the world is pretty incredible.

“And… for me to give back and be able to part of this amazing fundraising powerhouse is just a joy and an honour.”

According to the NHS, cerebral palsy can cause a range of conditions from difficulties walking to speech problems and stiff movements.

Jones has appeared on comedy panel shows The Last Leg and 8 Out Of 10 Cats, fronted TV programmes such as Am I A R*tard? and Trip Hazard: My Great British Adventure and acted in episodes of Casualty.

The comedian has also made campaign videos and been in a Red Nose Day sketch, spoofing The Traitors, for Comic Relief.

The London Palladium night will pay homage to how Comic Relief began 39 years ago with Sir Lenny.

Jones said: “I don’t think I will make any jokes about Sir Lenny because he has always been a hero of the mine and (also because of) what he’s done for Comic Relief (which) from the start (has been) incredible.

“I’m just so, so thrilled, to be honest, to be part of the line-up and I for one will be celebrating so no jokes will come from (me) about Lenny.”

She also said that she will not be taking the night “seriously” which will be about “having a laugh and having a celebration” and see her tell jokes that are a “little bit rude”.

This year, Jones also takes part in a sketch to launch Red Nose Day 2024 on Wednesday alongside This Morning star Alison Hammond, presenter Davina McCall, actress Dame Joan Collins, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey, and Britain’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell.

The celebrities are seen answering Sir Lenny’s call to help Comic Relief.

Actor and comedian Sir Lenny, 65, who co-founded the charity in 1985 alongside Love Actually screenwriter Richard Curtis, has been hosting the BBC show Red Nose Day for decades.

Last year, Doctor Who star David Tennant was hosting the charity fundraiser and told audiences that was “flying without our captain” for the first time and showed a brief sketch featuring Sir Lenny.

In a statement, Sir Lenny said: “When we first started Comic Relief back in 1985, I never dreamed we’d still be here today.

“I thought we’d probably do three shows and that would be it, but fast-forward nearly 40 years, and that enthusiasm and determination to step up and help others has never wavered.

“As life president of Comic Relief, I’m excited to see some new and familiar faces come forward now to present the big night and lead us into the next chapter.”

The fundraiser supports people going through homelessness and poverty as well as fleeing war and climate change.

Comic Relief – Live At The London Palladium is on February 26 and Red Nose Day returns to BBC One on March 15.