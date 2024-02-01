Maya Jama among presenters announced to host 2024 Brit Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Maya Jama among presenters announced to host 2024 Brit Awards

By Press Association
Maya Jama will host the 2024 Brit Awards (Jeff Moore/PA)
Love Island: All Stars presenter Maya Jama and radio stars Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo have been announced as hosts of the 2024 Brit Awards.

Capital Breakfast host Kemp, 31, said he cried when he found out he would be presenting at the awards ceremony, taking place in March at the O2 in London.

On Instagram he said: “Genuinely still in shock but so excited… Cried when I found out. And doing it alongside two absolute superstars.”

Jama, 29, wrote “Hosting the Brits lets gooo”, in a post to her Instagram story.

Comedian Mo Gilligan helmed the annual prize ceremony in 2022 and 2023.

He took over from fellow comic Jack Whitehall, who had hosted in 2018 and 2019.

In November Gilligan announced on social media that he would be stepping down from the role.

On Instagram, he said: “I’ve had the most incredible time working on The Brits but unfortunately as I’ll be in the US for my first World Tour next spring, I’m sorry to say that I’ll be stepping down from hosting duties for 2024.”

British artist Raye and pop superstar Dua Lipa have been confirmed to perform during the ceremony.

Raye, 26, real name Rachel Keen, made history as the most nominated artist in one year, earning seven nods including the coveted album of the year prize for her studio debut, My 21st Century Blues.

The public can vote for their favourite artist in categories including best R&B act, pop act and dance act.

The British Phonographic Industry’s annual music awards will air on Saturday March 2 at 8.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.