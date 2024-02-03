Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen celebrate Jon Bon Jovi at charity gala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen celebrate Jon Bon Jovi at charity gala

By Press Association
Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi perform during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Jon Bon Jovi (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi perform during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Jon Bon Jovi (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Sir Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen were among the music titans who supported Jon Bon Jovi as he was honoured with a prestigious music award.

The US rocker, 61, was presented with the MusiCares person of the year prize for his musical achievements and philanthropic efforts at a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday.

Springsteen performed alongside Bon Jovi at the event while Kylie Minogue and Lenny Kravitz were among the presenters on the night.

2024 MusiCares Person of the Year – Show
Jon Bon Jovi accepts his Musicares Person of the Year award during a ceremony in his honour on Friday (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

During his speech at the Los Angeles Convention Centre, Bon Jovi thanked his “hero, friend, mentor” Springsteen for supporting him at the event two days after his mother died.

The musician said: “When I first got the news, he was already on the aeroplane on his way here.

“I certainly would have understood if he’d said that he couldn’t make it but he wanted to be here tonight for MusiCares, and he wanted to be here tonight for me, and I’m forever grateful to you for everything.”

Bon Jovi also thanked New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in his speech, who presented him with the award.

He added: “Thank you for your friendship, thank you for your kind words, thank you for your New England Patriots.

2024 MusiCares Person of the Year – Show
Kylie Minogue speaks during MusiCares Person of the Year (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“And in this crazy world, I want to thank you for your leadership through your philanthropy, especially the foundation to combat antisemitism.”

During the show, Bon Jovi teamed up with Springsteen on his hit Who Says You Can’t Go Home, which was released in 2005 with his rock band Bon Jovi’s ninth album.

They also energised the crowd with a rendition of Springsteen’s The Promised Land, with Bon Jovi showing off his harmonica skills.

Also in attendance at the singer’s table was Bon Jovi’s wife Dorothea Hurley, as well as Sir Paul and his wife Nancy Shevell.

2024 MusiCares Person of the Year – Show
Jon Bon Jovi performs during MusiCares Person of the Year (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Later in the evening, Minogue introduced country music superstar Shania Twain, who sang Bed Of Roses by Bon Jovi.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan hosted the show which also saw Melissa Etheridge and Grammy nominees including the Goo Goo Dolls and Brandy Clark perform.

To close out the night, Bon Jovi struck up the chords to his hit Livin’ On A Prayer which he sung alongside other performers of the gala.

Now in its 34th year, the dinner and auction raised money for programmes and services supporting musicians in need.