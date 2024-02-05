Miley Cyrus leads metallic trend on star-studded Grammys red carpet

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa lead the female music titans donning metallics on the star-studded Grammys red carpet.

US singer Cyrus, who is nominated for six awards, looked striking in a barely-there gold dress mesh dress with safety pin accents and her hair in a voluminous curled style as she walked the carpet ahead of the award show.

While British-Albanian pop superstar Lipa dazzled in a silver, ruffled gown as she arrived at the event.

Dua Lipa arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The 28-year-old singer, who is up for the coveted song of the year award for Dance The Night from the Barbie movie soundtrack, wore her red hair loose and wavy and paired the look with a silver, chunky necklace.

American indie supergroup Boygenius turned heads on the red carpet in matching white suits.

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker of Boygenius donned matching white suits for the award show (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The band, which consists of musicians Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, paired the tailored outfits with black ties, white shirts and light pink boutonnieres.

The group landed three awards early on the night during the pre-telecast ceremony, taking home best rock song and best rock performance for their hit Not Strong Enough, and best alternative music album for their debut The Record.

Billie Eilish arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Billie Eilish honoured blockbuster Barbie with her outfit as she wore a black bomber jacket which featured an embroidered Barbie badge and pink sleeves.

The 22-year-old US singer, who is nominated multiple times for her hit What Was I Made For? which featured in the film about the world-famous doll, completed the look with a white shirt, black tie and baggy black trousers.

James Blake and Jameela Jamil arrive at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

British music producer James Blake, who is nominated for a number of awards, donned a black tailored suit as he took to the red carpet alongside his partner, British actress Jameela Jamil.

Good Place star Jamil wore a bold red gown which featured a halter neck and plunging neckline for the award show.

Jessica Ledon, left, and David Guetta arrive at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Music producer David Guetta showed off his partner Jessica Ledon’s baby bump while they posed for pictures.

Guetta wore a black velvet suit jacket for the occasion while Ledon dressed in an elegant white gown which featured a long, flowing train and silver detailing around the bodice.