Killer Mike arrested for ‘physical altercation’ after scooping Grammy awards

By Press Association
Killer Mike, left, accepts the award for best rap performance for Scientists & Engineers from presenter Jimmy Jam during the 66th annual Grammy Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
US rapper Killer Mike was arrested and booked for “misdemeanor battery” after an alleged physical altercation backstage at the 2024 Grammy awards.

It comes after the 48-year-old won best rap album for his sixth studio album, Michael, while his track Scientists And Engineers featuring Andre 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane won best rap song and best rap performance.

Killer Mike, real name Michael Render, is in the process of being released by the Los Angeles Police Department, a spokesperson said.

66th Annual Grammy Awards – Press Room
Killer Mike poses in the press room with the awards for best rap performance and best rap song for Scientists & Engineers and best rap album for Michael during the 66th annual Grammy Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“On Sunday, February 4, just after 4pm, a male adult was detained and handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court,” a statement said.

“The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to LAPD Central Division.

“The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Render and booked for Misdemeanor Battery 243(A) PC, and is in the process of being released.”

Video footage posted to social media appears to show the music star being detained, as a voice is heard saying: “Are you serious? What the f**k?”.

The US star celebrated several Grammy wins on stage during the pre-telecast ceremony.

He said: “This is for all the people who think you’re too old to rap … we keep hip hop alive. Never ever stop doing what you do.”

He later added: “You cannot tell me dreams do not come true.”