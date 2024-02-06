Usher strips down for Skims campaign ahead of Super Bowl half-time show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Usher strips down for Skims campaign ahead of Super Bowl half-time show

By Press Association
Usher will perform at the Super Bowl (Ian West/PA)
Usher will perform at the Super Bowl (Ian West/PA)

American singer Usher has stripped down for a Skims advert ahead of his half-time performance at the Super Bowl.

The R&B artist, 45, who will play to a stadium of thousands during the National Football League’s (NFL) annual championship game on February 11, features in a new campaign for the clothing brand.

Usher is seen in a variety of boxer briefs for the underwear company, founded by American socialite and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, in a new set of photos uploaded to the Skims social media pages.

In one of the photos, the singer, who is about to release a new album titled Coming Home, is seen holding what looks to be a peach as he drapes one of his arms over his head, modelling the Skims men’s stretch five-inch boxer brief in the shade midnight blue.

In another, he wears the men’s stretch t-shirt and five-inch boxer brief in oxblood.

The caption says that Usher is “Coming Home to our ultimate first layers”, ahead of his new album release.

A video for the campaign shows the star taking off a t-shirt to model a pair of chalk-coloured cotton briefs.

In the clip, he says: “My name is U S H E R – some call me Usher. What I do is entertain.

“I’m wearing Skims cotton boxers. I feel good.

“The thing I like most about performing is the element of intimacy between me and an audience. The live experience.

“The inspiration of this new album Coming Home is all about romance.

“It deals with love, happiness. It deals with joy. It’s a love story, but it’s romantic.”

The new Skims men’s underwear collection will drop Monday, February 12 at 12pm ET (5pm GMT), according to the company.

As well as this, a limited edition digital download release of Usher’s new album with bonus track Naked will launch exclusively on the Skims website on February 9 at midnight ET (5am GMT).

Other celebrities to have starred in adverts for Skims include singer Nelly Furtado and Sex In The City actress Kim Cattrall.

On Sunday, Usher will perform from his back catalogue of hits when he takes to the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for a televised performance at the Super Bowl.

Pop superstars including Beyonce, Rihanna and Shakira have also performed during the annual game’s half-time show.