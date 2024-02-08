Tish Cyrus on divorce from Billy Ray: I did not eat or sleep for 30 days

The former wife of Billy Ray Cyrus has said she went through a “really scary” time when she was divorcing the country musician.

Tish Cyrus, the mother of American singer Miley Cyrus who she has also managed, has since married British-born actor Dominic Purcell.

In 2022 she filed for divorce from Billy Ray, according to US outlets.

The 56-year-old talent manager told People magazine she was “terrified” to leave her around 30-year marriage to the Achy Breaky Heart singer.

Billy Ray Cyrus, the former husband of Tish Cyrus (PA)

She added: “I thought I was going to be alone forever and that was one of the times that I had the crippling breakdown of anxiety.

“I joke about it and say I had a complete psychological breakdown. There were 30 days where I was not eating, sleeping, just felt like I was just coming out of my skin. And it was really scary.”

She also said she understands why women are “scared to leave, not only bad relationships” but also to forge their own careers.

“I would love to just be this poster child for women our age and just be like, I promise you starting over sometimes is the best thing you can ever do. It’s been great for me,” she said.

Her five children include reality star Brandi Cyrus, musician Braison Cyrus, singer Noah Cyrus – who she has also managed – and Metro Station guitarist Trace Cyrus.

She has a podcast with one of her daughters called Sorry We’re Stoned With Tish & Brandi Cyrus in which they give an insight into their family’s life.

In August, she married Prison Break star Purcell, 53, at a private ceremony.

Two months later, 62-year-old Billy Ray married Australian musician Firerose.

Firerose previously disclosed to American media that they had met on the set of Disney series Hannah Montana, which starred Miley Cyrus when she was in her 20s.