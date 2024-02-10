I’m not associated with Kanye West – Ozzy Osbourne objects to rapper using music

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

I’m not associated with Kanye West – Ozzy Osbourne objects to rapper using music

By Press Association
Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne. (PA))
Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne. (PA))

Ozzy Osbourne has said that Kanye West went ahead with sampling a Black Sabbath song after being refused permission.

The 75-year-old British heavy metal singer, who rose to fame as the frontman of Black Sabbath, said he does not want to be associated with West as he has brought “untold heartache to many” following his remarks about Jewish people.

In December last year, 46-year-old West apologised to “the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions” following him making a series of antisemitic comments.

Known as Ye, the US rapper is putting out a new record, Vultures, with American singer Ty Dolla Sign – which features the song Carnival and Osbourne says samples a part of Black Sabbath’s 1970s single Iron Man.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Osbourne said: “@KanyeWest asked permission to sample a section of a 1983 live performance of “Iron Man” from the US Festival without vocals and was refused permission because he is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many.

“He went ahead and used the sample anyway at his album listening party last night. I want no association with this man!”

His wife, the reality star and former The X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne, also wrote about the use on her X account.

She wrote: “Welcome to the Carnival @kanyewest #permissionnotgranted #ironman.”

West, the ex-husband of socialite and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, has previously sampled the track on his song Hell Of A Life.

He wrote on Instagram in Hebrew last year that he is apologising “sincerely” to the Jewish community for “any pain I may have caused”.

This follows companies including German sports brand Adidas and Balenciaga fashion house cutting ties with him.

The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Kanye West (Ian West/PA)

His apology was criticised by the American Jewish Committee who said that he was not “acknowledging the pain that he has caused” and writing in Hebrew made it “inaccessible to most American Jews who do not speak the language”.

In December 2022, West praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler while in conversation with US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, saying: “I like Hitler.”

Shortly afterwards, his account on X was suspended for violating the platform’s policy against inciting violence.

His tweets have included a symbol which appeared to combine a swastika and a Jewish star.

West’s account was reinstated on the platform, owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, after eight months.