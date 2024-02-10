Musical star revealed as Air Fryer on The Masked Singer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Musical star revealed as Air Fryer on The Masked Singer

By Press Association
Davina McCall is one of the judges on The Masked Singer (Scott Garfitt/PA)
Davina McCall is one of the judges on The Masked Singer (Scott Garfitt/PA)

American actress and singer Keala Settle has been revealed as a contestant on ITV1’s The Masked Singer.

The 48-year-old theatre star told the judges that they did not make “many close” guesses, even though one of the hints pointed to her Golden Globe win for the musical The Greatest Showman.

When she was unmasked as Air Fryer on Saturday’s semi-final, Settle said she was “pleased and privileged to be able to do it” and there had been no physical difficulty with her square-style outfit.

Settle said: “You have this facade that you’re used to, you know, performing, being that person, and when this is off? That’s off, this is what they’re looking for.

“It was a massive learning experience and it was a game changer.”

She also appeared surprise that a previous guest judge, comedian and Absolutely Fabulous star Jennifer Saunders, did not guess her identity before the semi-final as they had starred in a London musical adaption of Sister Act together.

Comedian Mo Gilligan said Settle’s performance was “absolutely phenomenal” before adding: “Some of the songs you were singing, it was almost like this show could go on for like 10 years and we would never know.”

The latest guest panellist was ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly, who was revealed to be the singer Owl on a previous episode.