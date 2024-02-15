Musicians accept English National Opera deal ‘with heavy hearts’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Musicians accept English National Opera deal ‘with heavy hearts’

By Press Association
The Musicians’ Union said the agreement had focused on ‘the best package achievable to try to keep the orchestra together’ (Laura Lean/PA)
The English National Opera (ENO) has reached an agreement with its orchestra musicians following proposed cuts.

The Musicians’ Union (MU) announced on Thursday that it had made a deal, which included a minimum redundancy payment, with the London Coliseum-based institution.

The agreement, which cancels a strike by the MU, also guaranteed seven months of work and “important improvements” to the proposed ENO contract.

MU general secretary Naomi Pohl said: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with ENO for the orchestra, albeit a deal that our members have accepted with heavy hearts.

“It was clear that the current Arts Council England funding package and instruction to move out of London by 2029 did not provide for full-time jobs for ENO’s performers at the present time.

“This is a tragedy and we are worried about how our members will make ends meet over the next couple of transition years for the company.

“Our deal has focused on the best package achievable to try to keep the orchestra together.”

The MU added that its members, who would be made redundant and then rehired, wanted to be on full-time contracts and that the ENO “should be performing opera with its artistic forces year-round”.

MU members in the ENO music staff were “in the process of confirming details with ENO management” and performing arts and entertainment trade union Equity were still working “through the final details of their offer in the coming days”, they added.

The news comes after a planned strike by members of the ENO chorus for February 1 – the opening-night performance of The Handmaid’s Tale – was suspended a few days before, as they also reached an interim settlement.

Last month, ENO members of both MU and fellow trade union group Equity voted in favour of strikes after they accused the management of planning to make chorus, orchestra and music staff redundant and re-employ them for only six months a year.

English National Opera’s Messiah
The Musicians’ Union said it had made a deal with the London Coliseum-based institution (Ian West/PA)

The unions said that for some musicians in the orchestra, the proposal was to reduce their contracts even further with some being offered ad-hoc freelance work only.

The cuts result from plans to reduce the ENO’s opera season in London following a reduction in Arts Council England (ACE) funding, the unions said.

In November 2022, ACE offered the company £17 million over three years to relocate outside London after making the funding cut announcement.

Initially, ENO were set to move by 2026 but in July, ACE said that it had adjusted funding plans to allow ENO until 2029 to move out of London.

At the time, it was also confirmed that ENO would receive £24 million from ACE between 2024 and 2026 to establish a new main base and deliver a “substantial opera season every year” in London.

In December, it was announced that ENO had chosen Greater Manchester as its new main base.

ENO is one of many entertainment organisations looking at making cuts amid inflation and rising fixed costs.

An Arts Council England spokeswoman said: “We understand this is a challenging period of change for the English National Opera and its people, but we welcome the fact that Bectu, Equity and Musician’s Union have now reached an agreement with ENO’s management.

“This agreement, combined with our £24 million investment in the company over 2024-26, will mean that audiences in both Greater Manchester and London can look forward to exciting programmes of high-quality opera.”