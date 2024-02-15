Activist delayed 4,000 plane passengers in protest against 40C heat, court heard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Activist delayed 4,000 plane passengers in protest against 40C heat, court heard

By Press Association
BBC presenter Chris Packham with Cressie Gethin outside Isleworth Crown Court, west London, ahead of her the trial after she climbed an M25 gantry in 2022 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A Just Stop Oil protester delayed 4,000 plane passengers in a protest against the UK reaching the hottest temperature on record, a court heard.

Cambridge University music student Cressida Gethin, 22, scaled a gantry above the M25 near Heathrow on July 20 2022, the day after the UK recorded a temperature of over 40C for the first time.

As a result of the protest by the climate activist group, 3,923 British Airways customers were affected by cancellations and delays, said senior manager at British Airways, Edwin Hall, in a statement read to Isleworth Crown Court on Thursday.

BBC presenter Chris Packham outside Isleworth Crown Court, west London, ahead of the trial of Cressie Gethin (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Broadcaster and environmentalist Chris Packham, 62, told the west London court on Wednesday that he was stuck in the traffic for four to five hours during a trip from Hampshire to Surrey, where he was working on a BBC programme.

He told jurors he came to “sympathise” with the fact he was forced to think about climate change while he waited.

During her trial, Gethin, who has taken two years out of her university studies, said she aimed to “interrupt business as usual” and draw media attention to the “dire situation” represented by the temperature in Britain.

That day, news of the protest aired on Good Morning Britain before she had scaled the gantry, she said.

The defendant added that she did not realise she was so close to Heathrow and did not choose the location.

Reading her closing statement, the defendant, who was self-represented, told the jury: “You must use your judgement as human beings, who are aware of the context in which this action was taken – the deadly 40C heatwave, thousands of people dying of heatstroke.

“If your house had just burnt down, would four hours in traffic feel serious in comparison?

“If you were a climate refugee, forced out of your home country by heat, drought and social conflict, would missing a flight feel serious in comparison?

“In a vacuum, you could reasonably assume that someone stuck in a four hour traffic jam would be feeling very annoyed.

“But we are not in a vacuum – no one here can disagree that the climate crisis we’re in is dire; billions of refugees, starvation, mass suffering and death – this is coming to us all.

“There may well have been more people in the traffic jams who felt like Chris Packham – we heard from Mr Packham that he did not feel seriously annoyed when stuck in the traffic.”

Prosecutor Neil Griffin told the court that Gethin refused to come down despite police requests to do so and warnings she was causing disruption.

He said: “What she did prevented thousands of people from being able to freely use the M25 and the surrounding roads.

“It’s not for one individual to say I believe in this so I’m going to stop you from using this motorway, I’m going to make your life miserable for hours and hours and hours.”

The defendant denies one count of causing a public nuisance contrary to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022.

She does not dispute scaling the gantry but denies that it amounts to the charge.

The trial continues.