Katy Perry watches ‘old friend’ Taylor Swift ‘shine’ at Sydney concert

By Press Association
Taylor Swift performs on stage (Ian West/PA)
Taylor Swift performs on stage (Ian West/PA)

Katy Perry has said she was able to watch an “old friend shine” after she attended a Taylor Swift concert in Sydney, Australia.

The pair were famously embroiled in a feud several years ago over backing dancers but have since shown publicly that they are friends.

Swift, 34, who was recently named the biggest-selling global recording artist in 2023 by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), embarked on the Australian leg of her Eras Tour in February.

Following Swift’s concert at the Accor Stadium on Friday, US singer Perry, 39, shared a reel of images and videos from the gig and said: “Got to see an old friend shine tonight.”

One clip showed Swift performing Bad Blood before Perry flipped the camera over to mouth along to the words.

The song from 2014 is believed to be about Perry and their feud, and Perry’s 2017 track Swish Swish is thought to be about Swift.

In one of the photos Perry stands smiling next to the 14-time Grammy award-winning artist and in another she was photographed next to British pop star Rita Ora.

Ora, 33, also posted to her Instagram and shared a photo of herself with American football player Travis Kelce, whom Swift is dating.

Earlier in the month, Swift played dates in Tokyo, Japan, before she boarded a flight to the US to watch Kelce, 34, play for the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

In 2018 it was reported that Perry and Swift’s feud may have come to an end after Swift posted a video to her Instagram story showing a package containing an olive branch alongside a note from Perry that said “hey old friend”.

Their reconciliation was further cemented in 2019 when Perry appeared in Swift’s music video You Need To Calm Down, dressed as a hamburger.

Later that year the Roar singer discussed the feud with American chat show host Ellen DeGeneres and said: “I’m all about redemption and forgiveness.”

Swift toured across North America for her Eras Tour in 2023 and this year, in May, she will begin her UK and European leg of the tour and travel to cities including London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

This month the singer made Grammy history as the first person to win album of the year four times and she recently announced new album The Tortured Poets Department, which will be released on April 19.