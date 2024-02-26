Electronic duo Chase & Status land early Brit Award for producer of the year

Electronic duo Chase & Status have won the Brit Awards producer of the year gong ahead of the star-studded ceremony next weekend.

Saul Milton and Will Kennard’s production credits feature on tracks by major artists including Rihanna, Rita Ora, Kano, Tinie Tempah, Example and Plan B.

The drum and bass group have also released six studio albums and a number of EPs which include hits End Credits, Blind Faith and Baddadan.

The London-formed group released their debut album More Than A Lot in 2008 and their follow up, No More Idols in 2011, which went to number two in the charts.

They matched this success with 2013’s Brand New Machine which featured two top 10 singles – Lost & Not Found and Count On Me.

The duo have since released a further three albums and a number of mixtapes including 2023’s 2 Ruff, Vol 1, which featured top 40 tracks Baddadan, Liquor + Cigarettes and Selecta.

In the last year, they have produced for musicians including Becky Hill, Bugzy Malone, Paloma Faith, Venbee and Casisdead.

Reflecting on the win, the duo said: “We couldn’t be more proud – we’ve been flying the flag for British music now for a long time, we’re super proud of all the music that has come out of the UK.

“As producers, and as a creative duo, I think we are probably in one of the best places we’ve been.”

The electronic outfit are also up for the group of the year award and will perform with Becky Hill at the show, which is taking place on Saturday March 2 at the O2 arena in London.

The producer of the year award is voted for by a select panel of expert judges, with previous recipients including David Guetta, Calvin Harris and Steve Mac.

Chairman of the Brit committee for 2024 and managing director and president of promotions at Atlantic Records, Damian Christian, added: “For two decades Chase & Status have been at the heart of UK dance music.

“As one of the most progressive and prolific groups around, it’s no surprise that they are still at the top of their game.

“After an incredible 2023, Chase & Status thoroughly deserve to be crowned producers of the year.

“Congratulations to Saul and Will – I can’t wait to see what you have in store for us on Saturday night.”

The show will also feature performances from DJ Calvin Harris and singer Ellie Goulding, pop star Dua Lipa, electronic outfit Jungle, singer-songwriter Raye, Nigerian rapper and singer Rema and US rising star Tate McRae.

Australian pop royalty Kylie Minogue will also be honoured with the Brit Awards global icon prize.

Raye is leading the charge this year with seven nominations, the most for an artist in one year.

The 26-year-old Londoner earned nods for the coveted album of the year prize for her studio debut, My 21st Century Blues, and two spots in the song of the year category for her viral hit, Escapism, featuring US rapper 070 Shake; and dance track Prada, with Casso and D-Block Europe.

The genre-spanning musician is also nominated for artist of the year and best new artist as well as best pop act and best R&B act.

After last year’s award ceremony sparked criticism over a lack of female representation in the gender-neutral British artist category, the award show has increased the number of nominees for the prize this year from five to 10.

Following the move, female artists tip the scale for 2024 with six being recognised including pop stars Dua Lipa and Jessie Ware; newcomer Olivia Dean; Mercury Prize winners Little Simz and Arlo Parks as well as Raye.

The Brit Awards 2024, hosted by Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp, will take place on March 2 at the O2 arena and will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX from 8.30pm.