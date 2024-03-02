Raye storms Brits early with four awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raye storms Brits early with four awards

By Press Association
Raye has won three Brit Awards so far (James Manning/PA)
Raye has enjoyed early success at the Brits by storming the competition with four awards so far.

On Saturday night at the O2 Arena, the British singer-songwriter won the R&B, best new artist and song of the year prizes.

She had already been named songwriter of the year – the first woman to do so.

The prize, which began in 2022, has previously been won by Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran and British record producer Kid Harpoon, who worked with Harry Styles on the album Harry’s House.

The Brit Awards 2024 – Arrivals – London
Raye before scooping up two additional prizes on Saturday. (Ian West/PA)

Raye is now level with the record for the most number of Brits won in one award year with Blur, Harry Styles and Adele.

Accepting the song of the year award for Escapism featuring 070 Shake, Raye said she was “shaking”.

She added: “I don’t really know what to say, thank you to my team, I’ve always wanted to say thank you to my team.”

Raye also said that “no-one would take me” before her music distributors agreed to back her.

When she took home the first R&B Brit Award, Raye recalled that she “was told a lie that R&B didn’t sell in the UK” and thanked Mahalia for campaigning for the new category.

Jungle were named group of the year and Bring Me The Horizon won the best alternative/rock act award.

Collecting their first Brit, frontman Oli Sykes said: “We don’t know what to say, we didn’t think we would be winning this.

“Thanks to the Brits for making a voting system so complicated only our fans could be arsed to vote.”

The Brit Awards 2024 – Show – London
Dua Lipa performing during the Brit Awards 2024 (James Manning/PA)

Award presenters included former subpostmistress Jo Hamilton and Monica Dolan, the actress who portrayed her in ITV’s Mr Bates Vs The Post Office.

Opening the show in black leather-style shorts and a jacket, Dua Lipa and her dancers performed an acrobatic display while she sang Training Ground.

Performers were lowered from the ceiling as Lipa belted out her 2024 hit song and at one point, she went airborne with the help of a ring.

The Brit Awards 2024 is being broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.