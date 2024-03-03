Kylie Minogue’s three outfit changes, medley and energy leads Brits performances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Kylie Minogue’s three outfit changes, medley and energy leads Brits performances

By Press Association
Kylie Minogue on stage at Brit Awards (James Manning/PA)
Kylie Minogue has delivered a high-energy performance at the Brit Awards 2024 – living up to her nickname as the “Princess of Pop”.

The Australian singer picked up the Brits global icon title at O2 Arena, before closing out the show with a medley of her hit songs.

In a red latex-style dress, echoing the music video for Padam Padam, she performed that dance-pop hit before going into a black and white outfit for Can’t Get You Out Of My Head and finishing in an all-white ensemble for Love At First Sight.

The Brit Awards 2024 – Show – London
Kylie Minogue performing on stage during the Brit Awards 2024 (James Manning/PA)

Descending from a podium, the 55-year-old actress and singer ran around the stage and did high kicks.

She previously sang Can’t Get You Out Of My Head, wearing a barely there white dress, at the Brits in 2002 for which she was nominated for the best Brits performance of 30 years in 2010.

However, on Saturday she had stiff competition from Raye, who broke Brits records with six gongs and whose heartfelt renditions were compared to Lady Gaga doing the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) by The Last Dinner Party’s Abigail Morris.

The musician, who took won the rising star award prior to the event, added: “I feel that’s what we’ve just seen.”

Raye began her soulful performance, complete with a backing choir, with winning album My 21st Century Blues’ song Ice Cream Man – before launching into Prada and Escapism.

The Brit Awards 2024 – Show – London
Dua Lipa in the air (James Manning/PA)

Other standout moments also came from Dua Lipa, who opened the ceremony confidently with Training Season.

Her dancers performed an acrobatic display and were lowered from the ceiling as Lipa belted out her 2024 hit song.

She also was airborne, with the help of a ring and her dancers, while dressed in black leather-style shorts and a jacket.

Lipa was named best pop act at the event, the only prize Raye lost.

Saturday night’s show also featured Scottish DJ Calvin Harris and singer Ellie Goulding, electronic outfit Jungle, Nigerian rapper and singer Rema, US rising star Tate McRae and singer Becky Hill and Chase & Status.