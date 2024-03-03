Raye hailed as ‘music legend’ for beating Blur and Adele to make Brits history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raye hailed as ‘music legend’ for beating Blur and Adele to make Brits history

By Press Association
Raye (right) on stage with her grandmother (James Manning/PA)
Raye (right) on stage with her grandmother (James Manning/PA)

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is among the famous faces who have congratulated Raye on making Brit Awards history on Saturday.

The London-born star took home six awards in the same year – two more gongs than previous record holders.

The most number of Brits won in one award year was jointly held by Blur, Harry Styles and Adele up until Raye sweeping the 2024 ceremony at the O2 Arena.

76th Cannes Film Festival
Naomi Campbell has congratulated Raye on her win (Doug Peters/PA)

Raye had already broken records with seven nods – the most for an artist in one year – when she triumphed over singer Robbie Williams, R&B star Craig David and virtual band Gorillaz, who had all been given six nods in previous years.

Her total haul on the night was album of the year for My 21st Century Blues, artist of the year, best new artist, best R&B act and song of the year for Escapism featuring 070 Shake.

She only lost one gong to London-born singer and actress Dua Lipa for pop act.

In a pre-announced win, Raye was handed the gong for songwriter of the year – the first woman to get the prize since it began in 2022.

The award has previously been won by Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran and British record producer Kid Harpoon, who worked with Harry Styles on the album Harry’s House.

Offering Raye support on X, formerly Twitter, was Campbell who wrote: “Congratulations @raye SO HAPPY FOR YOU #BritAwards.”

Sharing a 2020 post from Raye, saying she dreamed of winning a Brit from the age of 14, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham hailed the star.

Waddingham wrote: “Congratulations you fabulous voice of dreeeeeeams! SO deserved. Killa voice…KILLAAAAAAAAA!!!”

The Mayor of Croydon, the London borough where Raye grew up, also marked her making Brits records.

Jason Perry wrote: “Congratulations to singer songwriter @Raye who has just made history by becoming the artist with the most Brit awards in a single year (6 and counting!) Another Croydon music legend.”

Former Countdown presenter Carol Vorderman shared images of the two of them.

She wrote: “My night with the extraordinary ⁦@raye ⁩at the ‘British Vogue 25 Women redefining Britain’ dinner last year .

“She’s grafted … singing pubs … taking on the bosses … HUGE  CONGRATULATIONS ON ALL YOUR ⁦@BRITs. Raye, what a star.”