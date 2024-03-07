S Club mark birthday of late band member Paul Cattermole with new recording

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

S Club mark birthday of late band member Paul Cattermole with new recording

By Press Association
Paul Cattermole, of the band S Club 7, died last year (James Arnold/PA)
S Club have marked the birthday of late band member Paul Cattermole by releasing a new version of their song Good Times.

Last April Cattermole died “unexpectedly” at the age of 46, just a few weeks after the band had announced a 25th anniversary tour.

The group later rebranded from S Club 7 to a five-piece band named S Club, as Hannah Spearritt did not join The Good Times tour following Cattermole’s death.

On Thursday, the band announced on Instagram they had released a “very special version” of their song Good Times, which was sung by Bradley McIntosh and Jon Lee on the North American leg of the tour.

Alongside a photo of the three boys laughing when they were younger, the group wrote: “Happy Birthday, our dearest Paul.”

It added: “This song will always be yours, but we hope we’ve managed to do you proud.

“Thank you for all the Good Times. Deepest love, your S Club family x.”

Originally created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller in 1998, S Club 7 had hits including Reach, Don’t Stop Movin’ and their debut Bring It All Back.

Cattermole was dating bandmate Spearritt when he left the seven-piece pop group in 2002 after four years to embark on a solo career.

S Club 7 25th anniversary tour
Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Hannah Spearritt, Jon Lee, Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh and Jo O’Meara, of S Club 7, after announcing their plan to reunite for a UK tour (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A year later, the seven-piece band disbanded before returning to the spotlight with a medley of their best-known songs for a 2014 BBC Children In Need appeal.

Cattermole later became a member of the spin-off group S Club Allstars, previously S Club 3, with McIntosh and Jo O’Meara before Tina Barrett was added to the line-up in 2014.

The band was also known for the BBC children’s TV shows Miami 7 and LA 7, which saw them play fictionalised versions of themselves in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Last February, the group announced that all of the original members of the group – consisting of Rachel Stevens, Spearritt, O’Meara, Barrett, Lee, McIntosh and Cattermole – were set to reunite for a tour to celebrate 25 years since they were formed.

The group later carried on as a five-piece and kickstarted the tour in Manchester last October.