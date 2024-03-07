Raye reveals she made McDonald’s trip at 6am after record-breaking win at Brits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raye reveals she made McDonald’s trip at 6am after record-breaking win at Brits

By Press Association
Raye on stage with her grandmother after winning the Album of the Year award during the Brit Awards (James Manning/PA)
English singer Raye has revealed she made a trip to McDonald’s at around 6am after making history at the Brit Awards this year.

The chart-topping musician, whose real name is Rachel Keen, secured a recording-breaking six gongs at the ceremony held on Saturday – the most awards by an artist in a single year.

The 26-year-old also revealed that her grandmother, Agatha – who she had taken on stage, stayed at an after-party until about 3am.

The Brit Awards 2024 – Show – London
Raye performing on stage during the Brit Awards 2024 (James Manning/PA)

Speaking about the evening on ITV1’s The Jonathan Ross Show, she said: “To be honest I was so overwhelmed that I was ready to jump straight into bed, so it was either go straight to bed or go hard, do you know what I mean? So we went with that option.”

She added: “We had a lovely time. I did end up in McDonald’s about 6am.”

On the show, TV presenter Ross, 63, surprised Raye with a video of the moment, as she was seen ordering a bacon McMuffin and triple hashbrown in McDonald’s at the end of the night.

Speaking about her grandmother, Raye added: “She came to the after-party, she was there until about 3am.”

She said Agatha’s dance moves were “impeccable” and better than her own.

The Brit Awards 2024 – Show – London
Raye on stage with her grandmother (James Manning/PA)

When she collected the album of the year prize during the Brits, her sixth of the night, she brought her grandmother with her up on stage, and told the crowd that her middle name was Agatha in her honour.

Raye also said she had received flowers from Sir Elton John following her success at the awards.

“Do you know what, I got flowers from Sir Elton John, a big deal, he wrote me a card and everything,” she said.

“It said ‘I can’t wait to tell you in person what your music means to me’.”

During the ceremony, Raye won the best album award for her record My 21st Century Blues and was handed the gong for songwriter of the year – the first woman to get the prize in a pre-announced win.

She also won artist of the year, best new artist, R&B act and song of the year.

The Brit Awards 2024 – Arrivals – London
Rob Beckett attending the Brit Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)

Ross was also joined by comedian Rob Beckett who had taken to the Brits red carpet wearing an inflatable giraffe costume.

Explaining the decision, he said: “I’ve got a new tour called Giraffe, and when you’re a 38-year-old comedian at the Brits, no-one cares, so I wore that to pathetically get attention, and then everyone took photos and spoke to me about it.”

He added: “I was getting in everyone’s way, Dua Lipa was like ‘why is there a Giraffe?’”

Alongside Beckett on the pre-recorded show was Liam Gallagher and John Squire, who discussed their new collaborative album, actress Millie Bobby Brown and darts superstar Luke Littler.

The Jonathan Ross show airs on Saturday at 9.35pm on ITV1 and ITVX.