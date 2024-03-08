‘It’s been a long time coming’ – Kylie Minogue and Madonna duet for Women’s Day

Kylie Minogue and Madonna have performed a duet to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The two pop stars took to the stage at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, near Los Angeles, California to sing Minogue’s hit song Can’t Get You Out Of My Head on Thursday evening as part of Madonna’s Celebration tour.

Wearing cowboy boots and a leather jacket, “Queen of Pop” Madonna performed dance movies beside the “Princess of Pop”, who was wearing leather-style pattern trousers and a black T-shirt.

MADONNA 💓 It’s been a long time coming!!! LOVED being with you!!!! Celebration Tour AND it is now International Women’s Day …. THANK YOU and LOVE LOVE LOVE 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/sjgj7vUt0Z — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) March 8, 2024

They also sang Gloria Gaynor’s Grammy-wining emotional track I Will Survive, about the end of a bad relationship which is seen as an LGBT+ anthem.

Introducing her to the stage, Madonna called Minogue a “very special guest” before hugging the Australian pop star.

“Now, this is what we call survival,” she said. “It’s a privilege for me to be up here singing with you… God bless you, never give up.”

Minogue told the audiences she felt “amazing” and said the duet had not happened before as they both like to “take our time”.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Minogue said: “Madonna It’s been a long time coming!!! Loved being with you!!!! Celebration Tour and it is now International Women’s Day …. Thank you and Love Love Love.”

She also shared a video of her dancing around through the crowd while wearing a T-shirt with “Madonna” written on the front.

No better way to celebrate #InternationalWomensDay than these 2 Queens linking up to perform this classic anthem. 👑👯‍♀️ This is history. @Madonna @KylieMinogue#TheCelebrationTour pic.twitter.com/Y2geApiLZ4 — The Kia Forum (@thekiaforum) March 8, 2024

The 55-year-old singer-songwriter, with nine number one albums, is the female solo artist with the third most UK chart-topping records following US singers Madonna and Taylor Swift.

She was recently honoured with a Brits global icon award.

Minogue and Madonna have both previously praised each other in the past despite being seen as rivals.

Madonna, 65, is currently performing the North American leg of her Celebration tour, featuring her greatest hits.

It was rescheduled last year due to the US singer’s stay in intensive care over a “serious bacterial infection” and kicked off in London in October at The O2.

Madonna is set to play the Kia Forum on Saturday and Monday before moving on to the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs on Wednesday.