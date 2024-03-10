Justin Currie says idea of not performing due to Parkinson’s is ‘quite grim’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Justin Currie says idea of not performing due to Parkinson’s is ‘quite grim’

By Press Association
Del Amitri frontman Justin Currie has said it is ‘quite grim’ that he will have to stop performing one day after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease (BBC/PA)
Del Amitri lead singer Justin Currie has said it is “quite grim” that he will have to stop performing one day due to Parkinson’s disease.

The 59-year-old Scottish musician revealed his diagnosis in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Tremolo programme, due to air on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking ahead on BBC One’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg ahead of the broadcast, Currie said: “I can’t play (music in) the way I would expect to, and I know it will get worse. At what rate, nobody knows.

“So I know I’m going to have to stop.

“Whereas, formerly, people like me would never want to stop, you know. We’d want to be singing in a pub at the age of 80 or something, and being dragged off by our grandchildren or something in embarrassment.

“So the idea of having to stop, that’s quite grim.”

The Glasgow-born singer reflected on how the disease has affected him and said: “I seem to have lost a bit of diaphragm control.”

He added: “It’s already changed my personality in not necessarily negative ways.

Del Amitri's Justin Currie
Justin Currie speaks to BBC presenter Laura Kuenssberg about his Parkinson’s diagnosis (BBC/PA)

“(With) any form of disability, you become aware of disability in general, and you become acutely aware of that line that disabled people have been saying for years – that there aren’t able-bodied people, there are just a lot of people who are not yet disabled.

“So I quite like that. I quite like the idea that we’re all going to go through some of these difficulties at some point in life.”

He added: “I think you do think you’re invulnerable until something proves you’re not.

“That ridiculous cliche, ‘What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’, that’s not true.

“If you lose a leg you are not strong. And I am not stronger for having Parkinson’s, believe you me.”

Del Amitri formed in Glasgow in 1980, and are best known for their song Nothing Ever Happens, which peaked at number 11 in the UK singles chart.

The group have also had six albums in the top 10 in the UK albums chart.

Parkinson’s disease is a condition where parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years, according to the NHS website.

The health service says the condition, characterised by involuntary shaking of parts of the body, as well as slow movement and stiff muscles, is caused by a loss of nerve cells in part of the brain called the substantia nigra.

Celebrities including Back To The Future star Michael J Fox and Sir Billy Connolly have been diagnosed with the disease.

– Justin Currie’s interview with the BBC’s Tremolo programme will be broadcast on Radio 4 at 4.30pm on Sunday.