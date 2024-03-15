Ariana Grande secures fifth number one album with Eternal Sunshine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ariana Grande secures fifth number one album with Eternal Sunshine

By Press Association
Ariana Grande has earned her fifth number one album (Ian West/PA)
Ariana Grande has secured her fifth number one album in the UK charts with Eternal Sunshine.

The American singer joins the likes of Celine Dion, Prince and Green Day, who all have five chart-topping albums in the UK, according to the Official Charts Company.

The 30-year-old, whose seventh studio album marks her first since number one album Positions (2020), has secured double chart domination this week with track We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love) debuting at number three in the singles chart.

The singer and actress, who stars as Glinda in the forthcoming movie musical Wicked, has had seven chart-topping singles in the UK with tracks including Problem featuring Iggy Azalea (2014) and 7 Rings (2019).

Grande’s other number one albums include Dangerous Woman (2016), Sweetener (2018) and Thank U, Next (2019).

Before she announced the title of her new album, Grande released her first single – Yes, And? – which debuted on January 12, and was followed by a remix starring pop superstar Mariah Carey.

On March 8, a music video for the singer’s track We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love) premiered on YouTube and paid homage to the 2004 film Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind.

Elsewhere in the charts this week, the Official Charts Company said Beyonce’s Texas Hold ‘Em has become her longest-running UK number one single following four consecutive weeks at the top.

The country track was released on February 11 during the Super Bowl – along with her other single 16 Carriages – and it is expected to feature on her album Act II: Cowboy Carter, which will drop on March 29.

In at number two in the singles chart is Beautiful Things by American artist Benson Boone while End Of Beginning by Djo is in at number four.

Over in the fifth spot is Lose Control by R&B singer Teddy Swims.

In the albums chart, Grande’s offering is followed by Invincible Shield from heavy metal outfit Judas Priest, while 2021 album The Highlights by Canadian singer The Weeknd is in at number three.

Stick Season by American singer Noah Kahan, which peaked at number one, has jumped up four positions to number four this week.

Meanwhile, the self-titled album from Jack Antonoff-led indie outfit Bleachers has debuted at number five.