Dramatic Greta Van Fleet concert photo wins photography award

By Press Association
Josh Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet at Wembley (Fearghal McGlinchey)
Josh Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet at Wembley (Fearghal McGlinchey)

A photograph of Greta Van Fleet star Josh Kiszka mid-performance has been awarded a top gong at the So.Co Image of Music Awards.

The picture by Fearghal McGlinchey, which is aligned carefully to give the appearance that the onstage fire pyrotechnics are emitting from the musician’s raised hand during his concert at Wembley in London, won the image of music “people choice” awards.

London-based McGlinchey was also named music photographer of the year at the ceremony held in central London on Tuesday.

Carly Rae Jepsen at Alexandra Palace in London shot by photographer Fearghal McGlinchey (Fearghal McGlinchey)

Reflecting on his process to capture the winning photo, McGlinchey said: “I decided to watch some of their recent live performances on YouTube, to get a gist for the stage design.

“As soon as I saw their pyros go off, I thought to myself ‘I have to be in the perfect position for these later on’.

“Josh’s harmonica even looks like it could be a lighter.”

Victoria De Angelis of Maneskin (Grace Prachthauser)

New York-based photographer Grace Prachthauser won the award show’s first young music photographer of the year prize, a new category which shines a light on emerging talent under the age of 23.

The judges were impressed by her creative entries that included live shots of US rapper Ashnikko and Eurovision stars Maneskin.

It was previously announced that Jill Furmanovsky had been awarded the legend of the year award for her long-standing career in the music industry.

Sinead O’Connor by Jill Furmanovsky (Jill Furmanovsky Archive)

Across her more than 50 years in the business, she has shot defining moments in musical history such as Oasis at Knebworth, Pink Floyd at Live 8 in 2005 as well as a host of intimate portraits of major artists including Bjork, Amy Winehouse, Sinead O’Connor and Charlie Watts.

The venue of the year award went to Paper Dress Vintage based in Hackney in London, which transforms from a clothing shop into a music venue that has hosted the likes of Arlo Parks and Sam Fender.

Mercury Prize nominated rock duo Nova Twins were selected as the must see artist of the year through a public vote while innovation of the year was awarded to the Canon EOS R50, selected by the judges for “its ability to squeeze high-end tech into an entry level camera”.

The awards were created by music storytelling platform So.Co.

Vince Bannon, So.Co chief executive and co-founder, said: “We are thrilled again to highlight and honour the great work done by music photographers throughout the year.

“As you can see from the quality of the entries, the standard just keeps getting better.”