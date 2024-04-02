Midge Ure in tribute to ‘friend’ and Ultravox star Chris Cross after death at 71

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Midge Ure in tribute to ‘friend’ and Ultravox star Chris Cross after death at 71

By Press Association
Chris Cross, of Ultravox, has died at the age of 71 (WENN Rights Ltd/Alamy/PA)
Midge Ure has announced the death of his former Ultravox bandmate Chris Cross.

Cross, real name Chris Allen, died aged 71 and was a part of the original line-up of the electronic pop group along with Ure, Warren Cann and Billy Currie.

The 1980s group released albums including Vienna, Rage in Eden and Quartet, and songs such as Reap The Wild Wind, Dancing With Tears In My Eyes, Love’s Great Adventure and Vienna.

In a statement to the Ultravox Instagram account, signed by Ure, he said: “Chris Allen. We worked together, we played together, made music and directed videos together.

“We were instant friends as well as Ultravox comrades. Even after years apart we managed to pick up where we left off like the years in between never existed. You were the glue that held the band together.

“You were the logic in the madness and the madness in our lives. It was great to know and grow with you. You are loved and missed old friend.”

Ultravox last performed together at Live Aid in 1985 before reuniting for a tour in 2009 and also playing the Isle of Wight festival.

The band then released the record Brilliant in 2012 with Ure, Currie and Cross all contributing to the lyrics and music.