Taylor Swift teases new music video featuring Post Malone

Taylor Swift has teased the release of a new music video for her lead single Fortnight.

The track, featured on her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department, sees her work with American rapper and singer Post Malone.

Swift posted black and white footage on Instagram featuring her fellow US star, which sees them both in an office-like environment wearing Victorian-style clothing.

The only colour in the video is a brief moment when streams of pink and yellow emanate from Swift’s typewriter and a similar plume emerges from Post Malone’s device.

It begins with the words “I love you” being typed over and over again on a classic typewriter before the scenes become increasingly more dramatic with Swift throwing cabinets and chairs and screaming while dressed in all-black and all-white outfits.

She also appears to be strapped down on an electrotherapy chair at one point and hugs Post Malone in another sequence during the sneak peek.

It ends with Swift looking into the camera with smoky eyes, vibrant lipstick and hair pins pushing back her hair along with a ribbon necklace which has a square-shaped jewel.

She wore similar jewellery to the 2024 Grammys, along with a white ballgown and black gloves, when she made history by becoming the first person to win album of the year four times with Midnights.

US star Post Malone features in the clip (PA)

On her social media post, she also wrote: “At this hearing, I stand before my fellow members of The Tortured Poets Department with a summary of my findings. Album tonight. Fortnight music video tomorrow at 8pm et.”

Fortnight is the first song on her album and fans believe is about The 1975 singer Matty Healy, whom she was rumoured to be dating briefly last year after her split from The Favourite actor Joe Alwyn.

The song features the lyrics “And I love you, it’s ruining my life / I touched you for only a fortnight” along with “Your wife waters flowers. I wanna kill her”.

The video will arrive at 1am on Saturday in the UK.