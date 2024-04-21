Spice Girls reunite for Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Spice Girls reunite for Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party

By Press Association
The Spice Girls (Sean Dempsey/PA)
The Spice Girls (Sean Dempsey/PA)

The Spice Girls reunited for Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party which saw celebrity appearances from the likes of Tom Cruise and Salma Hayek.

The 1990s girl group, comprised of Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown and Victoria, were seen dancing to their hit song Stop, which was released in 1998.

Victoria’s husband, former England footballer David Beckham, posted a video to Instagram of the fivesome performing the song as he gleefully looked on.

Victoria also posted the video to her social media and wrote: “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me!I love you all so much!”

The fashion designer, known as Posh Spice, reunited with her bandmates at the party, which was reported to have taken place at Oswald’s private members club in Mayfair, with celebrities including Cruise and Hayek photographed outside the London address.

Other celebrities who were snapped arriving and exiting the party include Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham, Gordon Ramsay, Marc Anthony, who is godfather to Posh and Beck’s son Cruz, and Eva Longoria, who is godmother to their daughter Harper.

Prior to the celebrations, Victoria posted to Instagram to say that she felt “so incredibly blessed to have reached this milestone” and added that she was grateful for the “unconditional love and support” of her husband David.

On April 17, the day of her milestone birthday, Victoria received online messages from David, her children, Brooklyn, Cruz and Romeo, as well as her old bandmates.

David wrote: “As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved and what you have built.”

The Spice Girls reunited in 2012 for the closing ceremony of the London Summer Olympics and in 2019 for a world tour which Victoria did not attend.

The girl group’s debut single Wannabe was released in 1996 and after two years at the top of the charts Horner, aka Ginger Spice, shocked the world when she left in 1998, citing “differences between us”.

In December 2000, the rest of the group went their separate ways, announcing an indefinite hiatus.

In 2023 Victoria’s life with David was explored in a four-part Netflix documentary series, which also addressed his rise to fame as a footballer and the speculation that he allegedly had an affair while he was playing for Real Madrid in 2003.

It was recently announced that Harper Collins will publish a story about the couple titled The House Of Beckham: Money, Sex And Power, written by former BBC Panorama reporter Tom Bower.