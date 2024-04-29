Rita Ora leans into opera glove trend at London launch for new haircare brand

Rita Ora has launched her new haircare brand, Typebea, in London.

The pop star wore elegant opera gloves, which have become a red carpet mainstay, alongside a nude strapless bustier with a sweetheart neckline, floor-length brown flared trousers, and a matching belt to the event in Clerkenwell.

Ora has teamed up with beauty entrepreneur Anna Lahey to co-found the brand, which promotes hair growth and confidence after struggling with heat damage and over-styling during her pop career.

Rita Ora (right) and co-founder Anna Lahey arrive for the official launch event of their new hair care brand (Ian West/PA)

“My hair has been through so many journeys over the years, and I got to the point where I thought my hair was beyond repair,” Ora previously said.

“When I met Anna, I fell in love with the idea of creating something that could restore not just the health of my hair, but for other people too who have gone through their own stages of hair health.

“The confidence I’m finally starting to feel about my hair now is something I want everyone to experience.

“Using Anna’s decade of experience in formulating science-backed beauty products, we have worked tirelessly on a range that is clinically proven to increase hair growth, improve health and help people love their hair.”

Rita Ora arrives for the official launch event for her new hair care brand (Ian West/PA)

The products in the range include shampoo, conditioner, treatment mask and an overnight peptide scalp serum.

After Ora became friends with filmmaker Taika Waititi in 2018, the pair started dating in 2021 when they were both working in Australia and married the following year in Los Angeles.

She has also appeared as a judge on The Masked Singer on both sides of the Atlantic and as a coach on The Voice Australia.