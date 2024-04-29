Rita Ora leans into opera glove trend at London launch for new haircare brand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rita Ora leans into opera glove trend at London launch for new haircare brand

By Press Association
Rita Ora arrives for the official launch event for her new hair care brand in Clerkenwell, London (Ian West/PA)
Rita Ora arrives for the official launch event for her new hair care brand in Clerkenwell, London (Ian West/PA)

Rita Ora has launched her new haircare brand, Typebea, in London.

The pop star wore elegant opera gloves, which have become a red carpet mainstay, alongside a nude strapless bustier with a sweetheart neckline, floor-length brown flared trousers, and a matching belt to the event in Clerkenwell.

Ora has teamed up with beauty entrepreneur Anna Lahey to co-found the brand, which promotes hair growth and confidence after struggling with heat damage and over-styling during her pop career.

Rita Ora TYPEBEA launch
Rita Ora (right) and co-founder Anna Lahey arrive for the official launch event of their new hair care brand (Ian West/PA)

“My hair has been through so many journeys over the years, and I got to the point where I thought my hair was beyond repair,” Ora previously said.

“When I met Anna, I fell in love with the idea of creating something that could restore not just the health of my hair, but for other people too who have gone through their own stages of hair health.

“The confidence I’m finally starting to feel about my hair now is something I want everyone to experience.

“Using Anna’s decade of experience in formulating science-backed beauty products, we have worked tirelessly on a range that is clinically proven to increase hair growth, improve health and help people love their hair.”

Rita Ora TYPEBEA launch
Rita Ora arrives for the official launch event for her new hair care brand (Ian West/PA)

The products in the range include shampoo, conditioner, treatment mask and an overnight peptide scalp serum.

After Ora became friends with filmmaker Taika Waititi in 2018, the pair started dating in 2021 when they were both working in Australia and married the following year in Los Angeles.

She has also appeared as a judge on The Masked Singer on both sides of the Atlantic and as a coach on The Voice Australia.