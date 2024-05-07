Russian Eurovision star: I edit my words as I don’t know if they will be my last

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russian Eurovision star: I edit my words as I don’t know if they will be my last

By Press Association
Manizha, a 2021 Eurovision Song Contest competitor. (Egor Shabanov/PA)
The last Russian entry for the Eurovision Song Contest has come under “pressure” from politicians and says they are constantly editing their words.

Russia was banned from competing in the 2022 contest following the invasion of Ukraine, and its national broadcasters subsequently suspended their memberships of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) – which organises the show, preventing them from taking part in future contests.

As the Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Malmo, Sweden, Tajikistan-born and Russia-raised Manizha Sangin, known by her first name, is releasing the new single Candlelight, as a symbol of hope in dark times.

She reached the 2021 final of Eurovision with Russian Woman by using impressive costume changes, and has come under fire from pro-Kremlin voices for being outspoken on LGBT+ rights and feminism, her anti-Ukraine war stance and for being a Tajik migrant representing Russia.

Manizha is also not allowed to perform live in Russia and she says her social media is cyber-attacked frequently.

She told the PA news agency: “Have you ever edited your thoughts before you’re gonna say them? Like I’m editing it every time right now during our interview, because I don’t know which word will be the last word.

“And I don’t want to go into prison, because I’m having a newborn baby. And I’m, just a human who doesn’t wants to be in prison because… what I’m doing is (trying) to make hope viral, through my art, and that… gives me (the) strength to stay stable.”

Manizha. (Egor Shabanov/PA)

Manizha added she is not trying to “battle with politicians”, while being outspoken about the safety concerns for Tajiks following the Crocus City Hall concert venue attacks in Krasnogorsk, close to Moscow.

“When you are having this, pressure in your life, every time, every day, every single day,” she also said.

“You like, you’re not just tired. You’re just understanding that you have to find something, (that) you can believe. And it’s, very simple things, it’s love, and hope.

“And I’m a musician and I have this instrument to spread this messages, and I’m not stupid, I can’t stop war, I can’t stop this pressure. I can’t fight with system but I can step by step build my world full of people who are having the same views as I do.”

Manizha also said that it is “weird” to be the last Russian entrant of Eurovision and she is still proud as it was “about our power, about our strength about our beauty”.

When asked about the calls to ban other countries, amid campaigns for an boycott due to Israel competing following the outbreak of conflict in the Gaza strip, and Russia not being allowed, she replied saying that “it’s not fair to ban music” but understands why it happened.

Manizha added: “For example, If it was me, representing Russia in 2022 and Eurovision ban me, but my song, my views are different (than the government) and I’m still banned, it’s not fair.

“I think we need to give people choices, and music is a beautiful choice. I understand there’s so many dark colours right now.

“And I understand that… everything what’s happening right now in Ukraine is horrible and I’m having lots of friends there.

“And my husband is half Ukrainian, I understand what I’m saying. But also I understand that music can you know unite people and why we are choosing sides, we are burning all sides, but the only one right side is to choose (the) side of peace.”

The former refugee and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR) Goodwill Ambassador also said that she was “surprised” as a critic of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that the official Instagram page of Eurovision has unfollowed her following two years of war.

She added: “They know me but they unfollowed me just because I’m Russian, so it’s also like, it wasn’t cool.

“And I don’t understand… why we see nationality, but… we don’t see humans through nationality.”

Manizha also advised the 2024 contestants to “make your moment slow” and enjoy the experience of being on the big music stage.

Candlelight, written by Manizha, Liz Horsman and Evgeny and produced by Mike Spencer, is out on Wednesday and is available on Soundcloud.

It was recorded in London and Moscow.