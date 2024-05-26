Olly Alexander jokes about Eurovision and leaves Years & Years name behind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Olly Alexander jokes about Eurovision and leaves Years & Years name behind

By Press Association
Olly Alexander has joked about Eurovision during BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend (Ian West/PA)
Olly Alexander was joking about his disappointing results at the Eurovision Song Contest during Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

The 33-year-old British singer finished the competition in 18th place with 46 points from the jury vote and no points from viewers across Europe with song Dizzy.

He returned to the stage at Stockwood Park, Luton full of energy and opening with his and Galantis’ 2021 song Sweet Talker, and also referenced that he was leaving his former band’s Years & Years name behind.

Dressed in a black top and white jeans, he used his expressive moves through the performance, and also did renditions of the 2015 singles Eyes Shut and Shine and 2014 track Desire.

He also played Pet Shop Boys’ It’s A Sin on the piano, which he covered at the Brit Awards with Sir Elton John, before singing the rest standing on top of the instrument.

BBC Radio1 Big Weekend – Luton
Olly Alexander at Stockwood Park, Luton (Ian West/PA)

Later, he introduced Dizzy telling the crowd: “And now for the song that was only 17 places away from winning the Eurovision Song Contest, it’s Dizzy.”

His performance in Malmo, Sweden at the competition featured impressive staging, which used camera angles to make it look like him and his dancers were upside down.

At Luton, he shifted his approach to more emotional with less dancing while the music video played in the background and was cheered by the crowd.

Alexander also told the crowd: “Listen, listen, I don’t know how to tell you how good it feels to be back in the UK, doing a show, do you know what this is my first ever show as Olly Alexander.

“I used to be in Years & Years, I used to be Years & Years and now I’m just me.”

Alexander had been using the Years & Years name to perform under.