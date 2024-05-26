Taylor Swift says she will never forget overwhelming love from Portugal crowds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taylor Swift says she will never forget overwhelming love from Portugal crowds

By Press Association
Taylor Swift (Matt Crossick/PA)
Taylor Swift (Matt Crossick/PA)

Taylor Swift has said she will never forget the “overwhelming love” she felt from crowds in Portugal.

The singer-songwriter, who is a global phenomenon, brought her Eras Tour to Lisbon’s Luz Stadium on Friday and Saturday before moving on to Madrid for Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday with support from Paramore.

Her first UK date of 2024 will be on June 7 at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, where she will play dates until June 9.

She is then set to journey to Liverpool, Cardiff, London and Dublin, Ireland throughout June.

On Instagram, Swift posted: “It’s official, I left my (heart emoji) in Lisbon.

“My first time in Portugal and you all made me feel like I was right at home.

“I’ll seriously never forget the way you treated us, the overwhelming love and passion and hands in the air and dancing and how you screamed every lyric!! Muito obrigada (thank you very much in Portuguese).”

Addressing the crowd during her show, she also made an emotional speech to the audience, according to social media videos, saying that she was in the “red era”, a nod to her 2012 album which she re-recorded in 2021.

Swift told fans: “Over the course of those tours, we made so many fun memories, but the one thing that I wish I could have done differently is I wish I could have brought every one of those tours to come see you in Lisbon.”

She then said that Eras Tour was an attempt to bring “all of her favourite memories from those tours in the past and put them all in one show, so that now we can all experience those memories together”.

Swift added: “And that’s why I think I’m having this much fun with you on this tour.

“I have to say.

“I’ve just never seen a crowd like this in my life.

“There have been moments in this show already where I like, forget what I’m supposed to do next or what I’m supposed to say because I’m just so distracted by how much fun you’re having and how you’re performing in the audience. I love this.

“You’re just so in the moment and I cannot tell you how special that is for us as performers to get to look out and make eye contact with you and connect with you in this way.

“Just what an absolute dream it is to be here with you here tonight.

“There is, before I start crying, there is one song that I want to play you from the red album if you happen to have about 10 minutes to spare.

“Do you have 10 minutes?”

Swift then sang All Too Well.