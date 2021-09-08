Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Garraway urges public to vote for Finding Derek at NTAs after chance encounter

By Press Association
September 8, 2021, 10:20 pm
Kate Garraway arriving at Global Radio in London (Ian West/PA)
Kate Garraway has urged viewers to vote for her documentary Finding Derek at the National Television Awards to highlight those who have died with coronavirus and those who “battle on devastated by it”.

The Good Morning Britain presenter is shortlisted in the new category of authored documentary for her candid insight into family life while her husband, former political adviser Derek Draper, spent a year in hospital being treated for the virus.

He has since been reunited with his wife and their children, Darcey and Billy, at their family home.

Garraway, 54, said she considered missing the ceremony on Thursday until a woman stopped her in the street and told her how the programme had personally affected her.

She wrote: “Have been feeling very torn about asking you to vote for our documentary #FindingDerek ‘s nomination for @officialntas tomorrow. I am very proud of it but felt I shouldn’t be asking for more from you. I have even wondered if I shouldn’t go to such a sparkling event and take time away from the family who need me now more than ever.

“But a stranger just changed my mind! She was walking past our house & called out ‘hope you win’ . I thanked her but said didn’t think we would as so many good ones in the category & I hadn’t been campaigning for votes as others have.

“She looked horrified . ‘But you must‘ she said ‘my sister died from Covid damage two weeks ago. Her heart had been ruined by the virus last summer. She watched your documentary and it gave her so much hope’. It broke my heart.”

Derek Draper (Tim Ireland/PA)

Garraway said she was asking the public to vote “not for me but to highlight the thousands that have lost lives and livelihoods to Covid” and for those “that battle on devastated by it”.

She added: “Also for the millions of others who are facing terrible diagnoses of any illness, the tortuous wait for treatment as our NHS strains to cope.

“It would be wonderful if your vote meant they felt less forgotten and helped me to fight on for them. The link is in the bio.”

The authored documentary category was introduced following a wave of celebrity-led factual programmes.

Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford is also in the running for BBC show Feeding Britain’s Children, about the star’s campaign for free school meals; while Katie Price: Harvey And Me; Rob Burrow: My Year With MND; and Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency are also in the running.

The National Television Awards, hosted by Joel Dommett, will take place in London on September 9.

