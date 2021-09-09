Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Line Of Duty’s Martin Compston dedicates NTA award to the show’s fans

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 9:51 pm Updated: September 9, 2021, 9:53 pm
Line Of Duty’s Martin Compston dedicates NTA award to the show’s fans (Ian West/PA)
Martin Compston has dedicated Line Of Duty’s National Television Award (NTA) to their fans and said their “enthusiasm and dedication never ceases to amaze” him.

The police drama won the award for returning drama, beating programmes including The Crown and Call The Midwife.

Jed Mercurio’s hit police procedural, which aired its sixth and potentially last instalment earlier this year, was also awarded the special recognition award at the NTAs with star Adrian Dunbar hinting at a new series, saying: “Who knows, we might be back.”

National Television Awards 2021 – London
Tommy Jessop danced on stage (Ian West/PA)

Compston said in the winners room: “I think we must be the most nominated show who’s lost it so it felt great.

“We started as this wee show on a Wednesday night on BBC Two, and to see how its grown and it’s all because of the fans.

“Their enthusiasm and dedication never ceases to amaze me, so this is for everybody who’s voted for us so thank you very much.”

While discussing Mercurio’s writing on the show, Compston added: “I think that’s the strongest he’s ever written, so it makes you go, ‘Will we ever go again’, which we know we won’t but it gets you hoping because he was writing better than ever.”

National Television Awards 2021 – London
Jessop holds the trophy (Ian West/PA)

Nigel Boyle, who plays Ian Buckells in the show, added: “It’s been over a decade now, it’s been 11 years when I first auditioned back in 2010.

“But yeah, it’s just evolved and evolved and it’s just this massive web of deceit that’s just been amazing to see and every time we get a new script it’s just amazing.”

During their acceptance speech Tommy Jessop, who plays Terry Boyle, danced on stage to applause from the crowd.

While talking about Jessop, the show’s producer, Simon Heath, said: “We put him through everything on that season six.

“We tried to drown him, batter him, interrogating him, and he came through it all, what a star he is”

