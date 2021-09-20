Holly Willoughby announces launch of ‘very personal project’

Holly Willoughby has launched a lifestyle website exploring topics from “beauty and fashion, to energy and healing”.

The This Morning presenter announced the “very personal project”, Wylde Moon, on Instagram after teasing its launch over the weekend.

The 40-year-old said she was inspired to create the project while co-hosting I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in Australia in 2018 as she explored the world of alternative therapies, including meditation and sound baths.

The platform is split into seven categories: women, moonboard, podcast, energy, beauty, style and family.

The first episode of its accompanying By The Light of the Moon podcast features Girls star Lena Dunham.

Willoughby wrote on Instagram: “I’m so excited to introduce you to @wyldemoon, a very personal project that I have been working on for a long time.

“It is a space full of things that I love and people that inspire me… from beauty and fashion, to energy and healing.

“Each month, on the full moon, we will be adding exciting new content & watch out for the WYLDE MOON boutique launching soon.

“This is just the beginning, so dive in at WYLDEMOON.co.uk #wyldemoon.”

The TV presenter has co-presented ITV’s morning programme since 2009 and has also appeared on shows including Celebrity Juice, The Xtra Factor and The Voice.

In a statement on her new website, she added: “I want WYLDE MOON to be a place where I can share the things that I love, the lessons that I’ve learnt, the things I see and instantly want to share with others.

“I want it to be a place where we can celebrate other people, too, where we can shine a light on them, their brands, their experiences.

“It’s a celebration of all kinds of beauty.

“WYLDE MOON is the embodiment of me reaching a stage in life where, although I have lots of experience, I still don’t fully know who I am.

“In a selfish way, I am putting this all together to help me and if I can take anyone else along for the ride at the same time, even better. You’re all welcome. Come on in!”