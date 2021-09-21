Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021
Entertainment / TV & Film

Director-general: BBC losing talent in ‘red hot’ battle with streamers for stars

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 12:44 pm
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Matt Crossick/PA)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Matt Crossick/PA)

The BBC’s director-general has warned the corporation is losing talent in a “red hot” battle for stars and creators with rivals and streaming services.

Tim Davie pointed to Fleabag writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s deal with Amazon, thought to be in the eight-figure region, as well as Graham Norton’s departure from BBC Radio 2 to Virgin Radio, as well as other high-profile figures taking deals with GB News and Times Radio.

Addressing MPs on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, Mr Davie said: “We are losing talent. It’s not just people going to Times Radio and all those things, it’s also big deals being signed with the Phoebe Waller-Bridges.

BBC apprenticeships
Tim Davie (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“We are facing a situation where we are in a global game now. If you are a successful writer, actor or director, the demands on you have never been greater and there are possibilities for transformational wealth.

“The BBC needs to do things differently to other players – new talent and new writing.

“There is something wonderful about working in the UK, life is not just about money, it’s about the creative experience you get, it’s about making Normal People, some wonderful dramas, that ability to actually be on BBC One and have a big audience.

“These are things that make the BBC special, but over time there will be increasing pressure on us.”

Graham Norton on Virgin Radio
Graham Norton left Radio 2 to join Chris Evans at Virgin Radio (News UK)

Mr Davie said it is “red hot out there”, as global players such as Disney+ and HBO Max enter the market.

He added: “Making stuff is one thing but there is a strategic question for the BBC and the UK on how much IP (intellectual property) we own and create, not just being a making shop but an inventing and owning shop.

“It’s a real worry for us and we are in a fight.”

Discussing talent pay, Mr Davie said: “The long-term position is restraint and value, that does not mean year on year you’re going to get massive cuts.

“We have 22,802 contributors, the 72 earning over 150 represent 0.3% of the content budget and I know this can be awkward territory, but it’s a very small amount and we are in an incredibly inflationary market.

“We have lost people, Graham Norton has gone to Virgin Radio, we’ve lost people to GB News, LBC, they are being poached.

“I want to see continued restraint in offering exceptional value, we are not seeing a radical increase in these numbers but we are unashamedly wanting that top talent.”

