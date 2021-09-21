Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

John Whaite says he has cried during Strictly Come Dancing training

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 3:42 pm
John Whaite (BBC/PA)
John Whaite has admitted he has cried during training for Strictly Come Dancing.

The Great British Bake Off star, who will make history as part of the first all-male couple in the show’s history, said he is “living his best life” during training for the show but has found some moments challenging.

The chef will be paired with Johannes Radebe for the upcoming series, following in the footsteps of Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, who were the first same-sex couple to appear on the show last year.

He told Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch: “Sometimes the days are stressful and we have to take a few more breaks.

“Last week when we were learning the steps, I was getting really stressed… I glaze over.

“I reach mental saturation and he has to either feed me Haribo or send me home and I think it’s easier just to put me in cab and send me home.”

He added: “He (Johannes) was being too nice.

“I said ‘Johannes, I’m just not getting it so please can you talk me through the steps, be horrible to me and I’ll get it.’

“He was like ‘No darling, I don’t do that’.

“I started crying…”

Whaite also said he has been suffering with nerves, saying: “On Friday when we were rehearsing the launch show, I was so scared.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
John Whaite and Johannes Radebe (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

“I had to sit down, he had to come and talk to me, I honestly didn’t think I could do it… Come Saturday when we were all on the dance floor together, we had the most fun ever.”

Radebe said it has been emotional to be part of the first all-male pairing on the show, adding: “I’ve been championing this all my life… For the fact the moment is here now…it’s been lovely.

“I saw Nicola and Katya do it last year and was like ‘yay’, so when it does come round I would love to be a part of it.

“So when John said ‘I want to do this’ and proudly so, I was like ‘This is my guy.

“‘It has to be him, it has to be me and him’.”

Radebe revealed they will be lifting each other in routines, saying: “We just need to the balance in that we’re two big blokes, we need to find a balance to dance around each other.

“The principles are still there, the fundamentals are still the same but me and John have got an interesting thing because we switch between roles and you can’t get that in a female-male partnership… I think that’s what’s going to be dynamic about this partnership.”

Whaite added: “I’ll be clinging onto this one for dear life.

“I think that was the biggest shock, he’s been spinning around all these women all his life and he’s now got a 15 and a half stone lad.

“When he first spun me round, I almost pulled him over, I’ve stood on his toes, he’s got nail marks in his back from spinning…”

Steph’s Packed Lunch airs weekdays at 12.30pm on Channel 4 and All 4.

