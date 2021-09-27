Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Vic Reeves reveals inoperable tumour has left him deaf in one ear

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 5:05 pm
Vic Reeves has revealed he is now deaf in one ear (Edward Smith/PA)
Vic Reeves has revealed he is now deaf in one ear (Edward Smith/PA)

Comedian Vic Reeves has revealed he has a tumour in his head which has left him “100% deaf” in one ear.

The TV star, 62, real name Jim Moir, said the tumour is inoperable and has impacted some of his favourite activities, such as listening to music and birdwatching.

Speaking on The Adam Buxton Podcast, he said: “I’ve got what’s called a vestibular schwannoma – it’s a tumour in my head.

Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer
Vic Reeves (left) and comedy partner Bob Mortimer (John Stillwell/PA)

“I’ve gone completely deaf, 100% deaf, in the left ear, and it will never come back.

“It’s like the size of a grape so they just have to keep an eye on it.

“It’s benign. They can’t remove it – they can shrink it or they can just leave it and keep an eye on it, and that’s what they’re doing.”

Asked if this has distressed him, he said: “No, not really, I would rather hear than not but this happened so you just get on with it, don’t you?

“I’ve got used to it, I like going out birdwatching and I never know where the birds are. I can hear them but I don’t know what direction they are in.

“I had to throw away all my stereo LPs.”

Asked if he can hear anything at all in that ear, Reeves, who is best known as part of the comedy duo Vic & Bob with Bob Mortimer, replied: “It’s dead, absolutely, completely gone.

“The eardrum and your brain, there’s a nerve and that takes all the information from your ear to your brain and the tumour is right in between the nerve, so it’s gone ‘ping’ and snapped it and you can’t reattach nerves, not at this stage in medical science, but in the future? Probably the week after I perish.”

Funny Cow premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2017
With wife Nancy Sorrell (Ian West/PA)

He continued: “I’m living with deafness. Can you imagine a life without stereo records? No more will I hear Jimi Hendrix, well the producer, doing If 6 Was 9, it goes all over the place.

“I thought it was great when people worked out stereo when it first happened. We’ve got a new toy here, and put it all over every record.”

He added: “All I’ve got left is Frank Ifield on mono!”

Vestibular schwannomas, also called acoustic neuromas, are benign brain tumours that start in the nerve that connects the brain to the ear, according to Cancer Research UK.

The charity said the tumours are rare and do not spread to other parts of the body and because they grow slowly over some years, symptoms do not appear for some time.

Among the symptoms are hearing loss, ringing and buzzing sounds, difficulty working out where sounds are coming from, dizziness or vertigo and numbness of the face, which usually only happens in advanced tumours.

