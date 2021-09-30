Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Larkins introduce themselves ahead of series launch

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 2:24 pm
Bradley Walsh (Adam Davy/PA)
Bradley Walsh (Adam Davy/PA)

The cast of The Larkins introduce themselves in a teaser video for the ITV drama.

Bradley Walsh stars as patriarch Pop Larkin and the short video sees him presenting his large family to viewers for the first time.

He says: “Larkin by name, Larkin by nature. Farmer, entrepreneur and bon viveur. Too fancy?”

The family includes Joanna Scanlan as his wife Ma, their five daughters and a son.

Walsh finishes the video by delivering Pop’s catchphrase of “Perfick!”.

The broadcaster also confirmed the first episode will air on Sunday October 10 at 8pm.

HE Bates’ novel The Darling Buds Of May was last adapted 30 years ago, and became a hit, starring Catherine Zeta-Jones.

ITV is reviving the story as The Larkins.

It has been penned by screenwriter Simon Nye, known for The Durrells, Men Behaving Badly and Finding Alice.

