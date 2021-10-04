Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Aidan Turner to star in new psychological thriller from makers of Vigil

By Press Association
October 4, 2021, 10:41 am
Aidan Turner (Matt Crossick/PA)
Aidan Turner (Matt Crossick/PA)

Poldark actor Aidan Turner is to star in a new five-part psychological thriller for ITV from the makers of Line Of Duty and Vigil.

The Suspect, produced by World Productions, will be adapted from the best-selling novel by Michael Robotham and will also star Small Axe actor Shaun Parkes and Fleabag’s Sian Clifford.

Turner will play Dr Joe O’Loughlin, who appears to have the perfect life – a devoted wife, a loving daughter, a successful practice as a clinical psychologist, a media profile and a publishing deal.

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London
Shaun Parkes will also star in the psychological thriller (Ian West/PA)

He has even been hailed a hero after rescuing a young patient who was ready to jump from the 10th floor of the hospital where he works.

When a young woman’s body is found in a shallow grave in a west London cemetery and police question if she has been murdered or taken her own life, they seek out the doctor’s help and he is only too willing to assist with profiling.

However the series will uncover if he has more to hide and if his work as a clinical psychologist has allowed him to develop a criminal mindset.

Quiz photocall – London
The Suspect will also feature Sian Clifford (Ian West/PA)

Turner said: “I am thrilled to be taking on the complex and demanding role of Joseph O’Loughlin, a man with so much to give but so much to lose, and a hidden darker side.”

Writer Peter Berry, who has adapted Robotham’s debut novel for television, said: “Bringing The Suspect to the screen has been a fantastic and fascinating journey.

“I hope the audience will find it equally enthralling as they delve the depths of a truly iconic character caught up in a story that will test his faith in his profession, his family and himself.”

The Suspect will be filmed on location in London during the autumn of 2021, with the first three episodes directed by James Strong, who also worked on Vigil and Broadchurch.

The last two episodes will be directed by Camilla Strom Henriksen, who previously worked on Phoenix.

Huw Kennair-Jones, drama commissioner for ITV, said: “Peter has combined an exciting narrative full of twists and turns with the exploration of a richly compelling character in Joe O’Loughlin and has brought Michael Robotham’s much-loved book brilliantly to life.

“We’re thrilled to have Aidan Turner to play Joe and to be working with World Productions on what promises to be a gripping new series.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal